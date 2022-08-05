Pea Ridge seeking new bids for sewer project

PEA RIDGE -- The city is seeking new bids for a sewer project after deciding that city employees can handle some of the work.

During the July 19 City Council meeting, city officials advised city Water/Wastewater Department superintendent to readvertise for bids for the Otter Creek Sewer Basin project after opening a single bid and learning that it is possible the city may do some of the work on the project.

Superintendent Ken Hayes said he thought the bid was fair but that he thinks the city employees can do some of the work.

After discussion between the city attorney, city clerk and council members, it was agreed that another set of specifications would be issued and the project would be readvertised.

In other business, council members:

• Approved rezoning 7.88 acres at 1326 Slack St. from agricultural to commercial.

• Approved the final plat of Walnut Hill Phase 1, Arkansas 94/Andy Buck Road.

• Approved the final plat of Sedona Rose Phase 1, Arkansas 94, contingent on permanent power being supplied to the lift station.

• Approved the city donating a 2008 Dodge Durango to the Strong Police Department in Union County.

Police Chief Lynn Hahn said the vehicle was given to Pea Ridge by Bentonville several years ago.

"I was going to surplus it anyway," Hahn said. "There's a little town, Strong, Arkansas, down near the Louisiana border. It only has about 330 people. I'd probably only have gotten a few hundred dollars out of it.

"I would like to give it to them. They only have two police officers," Hahn said.

The City Council unanimously approved Hahn's request.