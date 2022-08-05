Petitioners appeal election commission's decision to not verify proposed marijuana amendment

Officials for Responsible Growth Arkansas have filed an appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court to overturn the decision by the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners that has removed a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana from the November ballot.

Steve Lancaster, counsel for Responsible Growth Arkansas, said in a news release on Friday that the organization was filing a petition to the Arkansas Supreme Court to overturn the decision made by Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners earlier this week.

“After nearly 200,000 Arkansans signed Responsible Growth Arkansas' petition, the State Board of Election Commissioners incorrectly rejected the ballot title and thus thwarted the will of the people and their freedom to adopt laws by initiative,” he said. “The power to adopt laws by initiative lies at the heart of our democratic institutions. That power must be respected. The Court should correct the Board's error and let the people decide.”

The Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners unanimously voted Wednesday not to certify the Responsible Growth Arkansas amendment that would issue adult-use cannabis cultivation and dispensary licenses to businesses that already hold licenses under the state's medical marijuana program, followed by an additional 40 licenses chosen by a lottery.

Commissioners said the main sticking point was the measure did not clearly state whether there would be a certain THC limit on edibles.



