Police beat: Police arrest man in Walmart arson

Little Rock police working with city firefighters arrested a man Wednesday who is alleged to have tried to set clothes on fire in a store, according to an arrest report.

Employees at the Walmart on South Bowman Road on Tuesday reported a man, later identified as Caleb Robinson, 24, of Little Rock, lit clothing in the mens' and baby sections on fire, the report states.

The next day, employees reported that a man wearing the same clothing came into the store, prompting police to arrest Robinson.

Robinson is charged with felony arson.