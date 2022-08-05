Price gouging should be Arkansas emergency, says Democrat running for attorney general

The Democratic candidate for Arkansas attorney general is criticizing the current attorney general and his opponent in the November election for not taking additional steps to combat inflation.

Attorney Jesse Gibson on Wednesday questioned why Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, both Republicans, haven't asked Gov. Asa Hutchinson to declare a state "emergency" to stop price gouging within the state.

Gibson said state law allows the attorney general's office to prohibit price gouging when the governor's office declares an emergency.

Under the Deceptive Trade Practices Act, Gibson said, the attorney general's office could then hold prices on essential products such as food and fuel to within a 10% increase of what prices were prior to the emergency declaration.

"Now are there market forces at play here regarding inflation that is at 40-year high?" Gibson asked during a news conference Wednesday outside of the attorney general's building. "Of course. But there are also issues of price gouging running rampant across our state."

David Ray, campaign manager for Griffin, said Gibson seems confused.

"If he's concerned about the runaway inflation caused by his friend [President] Joe Biden's disastrous policies and reckless spending, he should hold a press conference at the White House," Ray said Wednesday. "Jesse doesn't know the difference between inflation and price gouging and is just as clueless about the economy as his friend Joe Biden."

Amanda Priest, spokeswoman for the attorney general's office, said Rutledge has taken more than 100 legal actions against Biden's "illegal and irresponsible decisions which are the root cause of inflation and high gas prices."

According to Arkansas law, the governor has the authority to declare a state of emergency, which gives the executive branch latitude to create temporary rules and regulations. Gibson said he believes the law is broad enough that the current inflation crisis can be considered a "disaster."

Gibson said Rutledge is responsible for not speaking to Hutchinson about declaring an emergency, which would allow her office to combat price gouging.

"Why is she not camped in front of the governor's office telling him that the real emergency, the real issue, that the people are facing right now is prices," Gibson said.

Gibson also challenged Griffin, saying the lieutenant governor could speak with Hutchinson about the need for an emergency declaration.

"People out there need help," Gibson said. "People out there need assistance. Has [Griffin] gone and done anything? No."