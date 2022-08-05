Troopers: Rollover crash in Yell County kills woman

A 20-year-old woman died after her pickup overturned Thursday morning on a highway in Yell County, authorities said.

Katie Rose Brodie of Delaware was driving east on Arkansas 22, approaching Dogwood Lane, when the crash happened just after 9:30 a.m., according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Brodie tried to overtake a vehicle on a right curve when her 1994 Ford F-150 left the road and struck a culvert, the report states.

Troopers said the truck became airborne, landed on its side, and rolled over several times. Brodie died as a result of the crash, according to the report.

Authorities described conditions as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

According to preliminary reports from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, at least 322 people have died due to crashes on roads in the state so far this year.