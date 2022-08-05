Springdale teacher named semifinalist for Arkansas Teacher of the Year

LITTLE ROCK -- Springdale teacher Stephanie Long was named Thursday as one of four semifinalists for 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Johnny Key, Arkansas Department of Education secretary, announced the semifinalists at the Governor's Mansion in Little Rock, according to a news release from the department. The semifinalists were chosen from 13 regional finalists who were also honored at the event.

Long is a third-grade teacher at Walter Turnbow Elementary School, where she has served her entire 13-year career, according to the Springdale School District. She is also a 2022 state finalist for science for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

"Each of these four educators represent the best of the best in the teaching profession this past school year," Key said. "I am excited to announce them as state semifinalists, and one of them will ultimately represent Arkansas in the National Teacher of the Year competition. Any one of these four would serve as an excellent ambassador for Arkansas and for all educators around the state."

Springdale Superintendent Jared Cleveland said he is proud for Long to represent the district at the state level.

"Stephanie exemplifies community partnerships by engaging the community to enhance student learning and is a leader" in science, technology, arts and mathematics education, he said.

The state semifinalists each received a medallion and a $1,000 prize provided by the Walton Family Foundation. As a regional finalist, they also received a certificate and an additional $1,000 prize.

The Arkansas Teacher of the Year program is part of the National Teacher of the Year program, which recognizes teachers for their teaching and leadership skills, the release states. The state Teacher of the Year selection committee will conduct site visits for each of the semifinalists, with the 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year named this fall.

The other three semifinalists are:

• Amber Leaton -- social studies teacher for grades 11 and 12 at Bryant High School.

• Capri Salaam -- social studies teacher for grades 7 and 8 at North Little Rock Middle School.

• Elouise Shorter -- math teacher for grades 9 through 12 at Dollarway High School in the Pine Bluff School District.

Stephanie Long, from Walter Turnbow Elementary School in Springdale, wipes a tear from her eye Thursday as she walks to the stage after being named one of four finalists during the Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional Finalists ceremony at the Governor's mansion in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)



Governor Hutchinson (center) poses for a photo Thursday with the four finalists for Arkansas teacher of the year — Stephanie Long (from left) from Walter Turnbow Elementary School in Springdale, Elouise Shorter from Dollarway High School, Capri Salaam from North Little Rock Middle School, and Amber Leaton from Bryant High School — during the Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional Finalists ceremony at the Governor's mansion in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)





