Suspect arrested in Monday's fatal shooting north of Little Rock's Mabelvale Cutoff Road

Little Rock police on Friday arrested a man who is charged with capital murder after Monday's fatal shooting just north of Mabelvale Cutoff Road, according to a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department.

Markistan Gines, 18, was arrested Friday in connection with Monday's homicide at 10124 Whispering Pines Drive, west of Chicot Road.

The victim in that shooting has yet to be identified, though authorities at the time said a man was dead. Police as of Friday afternoon had not offered any details about the causes or circumstances of the killing.