Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Suspect arrested in Monday's fatal shooting north of Little Rock's Mabelvale Cutoff Road

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 5:07 p.m.
Little Rock police investigate the scene of a homicide on Whispering Pines Drive. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Tommy Metthe)

Little Rock police on Friday arrested a man who is charged with capital murder after Monday's fatal shooting just north of Mabelvale Cutoff Road, according to a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department.

Markistan Gines, 18, was arrested Friday in connection with Monday's homicide at 10124 Whispering Pines Drive, west of Chicot Road. 

The victim in that shooting has yet to be identified, though authorities at the time said a man was dead. Police as of Friday afternoon had not offered any details about the causes or circumstances of the killing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT