UAPB opens camp with sights on title

During last month's Southwestern Athletic Conference Media Day, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Coach Doc Gamble was adamant about the direction his team was heading, especially coming off what can be considered as a down year in 2021.

"We're trending upward," Gamble said during the annual event in Birmingham, Ala. "We don't have anywhere else to go but up right now."

Today, Gamble and his staff will start to gauge if that trajectory is still pointing northward when the Golden Lions hold their first official practice of the fall. Players reported to campus Thursday, although the majority of them have been in Pine Bluff for the duration of the summer.

That fact hasn't been lost on Gamble, who explained during media day how important building camaraderie and trust on a team is that's looking to get back to its winning ways and become a factor in the SWAC title race.

"We got our guys back on campus earlier than we've ever had before," he said. "They're learning each other and growing right now. It's been pretty impressive with the workouts. ... we like what we have."

What the Golden Lions have is a group that their third-year coach anticipates can compete with the league's best.

After advancing to the conference championship during an unprecedented spring season in 2021, UAPB slumped to a 2-9 finish in the fall. The Golden Lions didn't get any favors either from injuries, which played a contributing factor in the extensive recruiting the staff did during the early and late signing periods to establish depth.

Gamble does return some veteran leadership at spots that he can mix in with his newcomers, led by offensive lineman Mark Evans.

Two days after being named to the Football Championship Subdivision All-America third team, the senior tackle was selected to the BOXTOROW HBCU All-America team Thursday. Evans was also chosen to the East-West Shrine Bowl list and was tabbed a first-team, All-SWAC pick last month.

Over the next few weeks, Gamble will get a chance to fine-tune that added roster depth while keeping an eye on position battles on both sides of the ball, particularly at running back and in the secondary. The Golden Lions will don helmets and shorts today and Saturday and will add shoulder pads Sunday. The team's first day in full pads will be Aug. 11.

UAPB will open the season Sept. 3 at home against Lane College. The Golden Lions jumped out to a 24-3 lead against the Dragons in last year's opener before holding on to win 34-16.