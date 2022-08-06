Police: Man, 18, charged in North Little Rock homicide

A North Little Rock man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to police.

Jaydin Alford, 18, was arrested Friday in relation to a shooting that occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. at the West Scenic Apartments, 605 W. Scenic Drive, according to a news release from the North Little Rock Police Department.

21-year-old Jaylen Talley of North Little Rock was found with a gunshot wound in building M of the complex and was transported to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

According to the release, Alford was transported to the Pulaski County jail and is being held without bond until his initial court appearance on Tuesday.

North Little Rock police asked that those with information about the shooting contact the department tip line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Jeff Coburn at (501) 771-7155.

The investigation is ongoing.