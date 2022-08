Little Rock, 1906: "Four of a kind" were the ladies posed in Little Rock's City Park, today's MacArthur Park. The city acquired the park land about 15 years earlier when it traded the land that is today's Fort Roots for the U.S. Army Arsenal grounds, where City Park was established. At the time, North Little Rock was part of Little Rock.

