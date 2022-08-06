Camden Road EHC gets canning lesson

Mary Smith presented "Easy Canning" at the July meeting of the Camden Road Extension Homemaker's Club. The meeting and potluck were hosted by Smith and Jo Segars.

"During the meeting, we discovered that most of our members have experience canning," according to a news release. "There are a few members that continue to can every year."

Smith and Karen Gray brought pickles they had canned.

The Camden Road EHC meets every third Tuesday at New Beginnings Bible Church, 8826 Old Warren Road, at Pine Bluff.

Membership in Jefferson County Extension Homemakers is open to all residents regardless of age. For more information, contact Mary Ann Kizer, Family & Consumer Sciences agent, at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, (870) 534-1033 or email mkizer@uada.edu.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs to all eligible persons without discrimination.