The world in brief: 3 arrested in Bali for drug distribution

3 arrested in Bali for drug distribution

Authorities in Indonesia arrested three foreigners for distributing cocaine on the Indonesian resort island of Bali at the end of July.

Officers from the National Narcotics Agency seized 1.9 pounds of cocaine along with other drugs including MDMA and cannabis from the three suspects, who are identified as British, Brazilian and Mexican.

At a news conference Friday, Gde Sugianyar Dwi Putra, chief of Bali National Narcotics Agency, said the officers arrested the British man, who they suspect is the lowest-level distributor of the three last month at a villa in Badung district after receiving some information about his alleged activities.

The officers then arrested the Brazilian man, who is suspected of concocting drugs, at a separate place. The Mexican man, who has been in Bali since 2012 and is allegedly in the top level of their network, was arrested later.

“We are still running the investigation. The entry of the cocaine will most likely come from Europe, because this cocaine entry route is specific,” Sugianyar said. “It is produced in South America, sent to Europe, and from Europe it is spread to other countries, including through Indonesia.” The drug network the three men are allegedly involved in is known to target foreigners in tourist areas in southern Bali. Sugianyar added that the suspects would be punished according to Indonesia’s Narcotics Law, with five years’ imprisonment at minimum and a death sentence at maximum as both dealers and distributors of various types of drugs.

Canada sets temporary gun-import ban

OTTAWA, Ontario — Canada plans to temporarily ban the import of handguns into the country without the approval of Parliament, using a regulatory measure that comes into effect in two weeks.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Friday the change will last until a permanent freeze is passed in Parliament and comes into force.

The government introduced gun control legislation in May that includes a national freeze on the importation, purchase, sale and transfer of handguns in Canada but it has not yet passed.

The temporary ban will prevent businesses from importing handguns into Canada with a few exceptions that mirror those in the legislation introduced in May.

As foreign affairs minister, Melanie Joly says she has the authority to ban any import or export permit in Canada.

Government trade data shows Canada imported $20.4 million worth of pistols and revolvers between January and June. But much of what little gun violence there is in Canada is via illegal guns smuggled from the United States.

Blaze at pub in Thailand leaves 14 dead

BANGKOK — Fourteen people were killed and dozens severely injured when a fire broke out early Friday at a crowded music pub in eastern Thailand, police and rescue workers said. At least a dozen survivors were in critical condition.

Police said the fire was reported around 12:45 a.m.

The Mountain B pub in Sattahip district of Chonburi province was lined with flammable soundproofing, and it took two hours for firefighters to put out the blaze, Manop Theprith of a private emergency rescue service group told Thailand’s PPTV television news. His group said 40 people had been injured.

Thirteen people died at the scene and another person with burns over 90% of his body died later, police, rescuers and Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital said.

The hospital said 15 patients required intubation, with most suffering third-degree burns over more than 60% of their bodies. Two patients were transferred to a hospital in Bangkok for advanced treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, provincial police chief Maj. Gen. Atthasit Kijjahan told PPTV. He said the pub’s owner and staff were giving statements to police and investigators were collecting evidence.

8 dead, 18 wounded in Afghan explosion

ISLAMABAD — A bomb hidden in a cart went off on Friday near a mosque in a minority Shiite neighborhood of the Afghan capital, killing at least eight people and wounding 18, a Taliban official said.

Also Friday, hundreds of Afghans — apparently organized by the Taliban — rallied in several provinces, denouncing the U.S. drone strike last week that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Kabul.

According to Khalid Zadran, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kabul police chief, the cart bombing happened in western Kabul, in the Sar-e Karez area. Initial reports said two people were killed but the casualty toll swiftly rose as the wounded were taken to local hospitals.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but blame is likely to fall on the Islamic State group.

In the anti-U.S. rallies following Friday prayers, religious scholars and protesters condemned the strike that killed al-Zawahri, calling the attack a violation of the agreement that the U.S. administration signed with the Taliban on the withdrawal of U.S. troops.







