Candidate filings

The following candidates filed for offices in cities with mayor-council forms of government in Benton, Crawford, Sebastian and Washington counties.
The filing period is the same for several education-related races, listed below.
Filing began at noon Wednesday and ends at noon Aug. 10.
Candidates will be on the ballot during the general election Nov. 8. Early voting begins Oct. 24.
Any person wishing to run for a municipal office must file a nominating petition, affidavit of eligibility, petition affidavit and political practice pledge with the county clerk by the Aug. 10 deadline.
City council candidates must be registered voters and live within the ward of the position they are seeking.
For a city of the first class, the petition must contain signatures from at least 30 qualified electors of the city in which the candidate files; for a city of the second class or an incorporated town, the petition must contain signatures from at least 10 qualified electors of the candidate's city.
By Arkansas Code, any city with more than 2,500 residents can be a city of the first class and any city with more than 5,000 must be.
The deadline to register to vote in the general election is Oct. 10.
An * denotes an incumbent. No incumbents are noted for council seats and school boards because of the redrawing of many ward and zone boundaries after the 2020 census.
MUNICIPAL
Benton County
• Bentonville
Ward 3 Position 1
Tyler Masters
Aubrey Patterson
• Cave Springs
Ward 2 Position 2
Laura "Lori" Bond
Ward 3 Position 2
Erica L. Velasquez
• Gateway
Position 1
Don Deckard
• Gravette
City Clerk/Treasurer
David Henzie
• Lowell
Mayor
Chris Moore
Ward 2 Position 2
Eric D Schein
Pea Ridge
Ward 1 Position 2
Ginger Larsen
City Clerk/Treasurer
Sandy Button
Crawford County
Washington County
• Elkins
Mayor
Paul Graham
• Elm Springs
Ward 2, Position 1
Jeannie Burks
Ward 2, Position 2
Beau Brannon
• Fayetteville
City Council
Ward 2, Position 1
Sarah Moore
Ward 4, Position 1
Teresa A. Turk
• Prairie Grove
City Council
Ward 2, Position 1
Robert A. Cunningham
Ward 3, Position 1
Doug Stumbaugh
• Goshen
City Council
Ward 2, Position 1
Paul Anderson
Ward 2, Position 2
Bill Hewat
Ward 3, Position 1
Colton Martin
• Greenland
City Council
Ward 1, Position 1
Bill Groom
• Johnson
Mayor
Chris Keeney
• Tontitown
City Council
Ward 3, Position 1
Mike Washkowiak
• West Fork
Mayor
Steve Winkler
EDUCATION
Benton County
• Bentonville
Zone 2
Jennifer Faddis
Zone 4
Tim Rosenau
Zone 5
Yoselin Bolivar
• Northwest Arkansas Community College Board of Trustees
Zone 4
Steven Goodman