Candidate filings

The following candidates filed for offices in cities with mayor-council forms of government in Benton, Crawford, Sebastian and Washington counties.

The filing period is the same for several education-related races, listed below.

Filing began at noon Wednesday and ends at noon Aug. 10.

Candidates will be on the ballot during the general election Nov. 8. Early voting begins Oct. 24.

Any person wishing to run for a municipal office must file a nominating petition, affidavit of eligibility, petition affidavit and political practice pledge with the county clerk by the Aug. 10 deadline.

City council candidates must be registered voters and live within the ward of the position they are seeking.

For a city of the first class, the petition must contain signatures from at least 30 qualified electors of the city in which the candidate files; for a city of the second class or an incorporated town, the petition must contain signatures from at least 10 qualified electors of the candidate's city.

By Arkansas Code, any city with more than 2,500 residents can be a city of the first class and any city with more than 5,000 must be.

The deadline to register to vote in the general election is Oct. 10.

An * denotes an incumbent. No incumbents are noted for council seats and school boards because of the redrawing of many ward and zone boundaries after the 2020 census.

For a complete list of filings so far, visit nwaonline.com/vote.

MUNICIPAL

Benton County

• Bentonville

Ward 3 Position 1

Tyler Masters

Aubrey Patterson

• Cave Springs

Ward 2 Position 2

Laura "Lori" Bond

Ward 3 Position 2

Erica L. Velasquez

• Gateway

Position 1

Don Deckard

• Gravette

City Clerk/Treasurer

David Henzie

• Lowell

Mayor

Chris Moore

Ward 2 Position 2

Eric D Schein

Pea Ridge

Ward 1 Position 2

Ginger Larsen

City Clerk/Treasurer

Sandy Button

Crawford County

Washington County

• Elkins

Mayor

Paul Graham

• Elm Springs

Ward 2, Position 1

Jeannie Burks

Ward 2, Position 2

Beau Brannon

• Fayetteville

City Council

Ward 2, Position 1

Sarah Moore

Ward 4, Position 1

Teresa A. Turk

• Prairie Grove

City Council

Ward 2, Position 1

Robert A. Cunningham

Ward 3, Position 1

Doug Stumbaugh

• Goshen

City Council

Ward 2, Position 1

Paul Anderson

Ward 2, Position 2

Bill Hewat

Ward 3, Position 1

Colton Martin

• Greenland

City Council

Ward 1, Position 1

Bill Groom

• Johnson

Mayor

Chris Keeney

• Tontitown

City Council

Ward 3, Position 1

Mike Washkowiak

• West Fork

Mayor

Steve Winkler

EDUCATION

Benton County

• Bentonville

Zone 2

Jennifer Faddis

Zone 4

Tim Rosenau

Zone 5

Yoselin Bolivar

• Northwest Arkansas Community College Board of Trustees

Zone 4

Steven Goodman