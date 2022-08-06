Church notes: First Presbyterian Church in Springdale blesses backpacks Aug. 14

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., hosts Sunday service at 10 a.m. and offers these Bible study opportunities:

Adult Bible Fellowship: 9 a.m. Sunday, McKay Hall.

Men's Bible Fellowship: 8 a.m. Wednesday, Meeting Room.

Women's Bible Study: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Lower Level 8/9 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Lower Level.

Community Life Groups: Various times and days.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., offers Sunday morning worship services at 8:30 a.m. for the traditional worship and at 10:45 a.m. for the blended worship. Sunday School for all age children is in the lower level at 9:45 a.m., and the Adult Bible Class is also at 9:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Pastor Hass leads "Christianity 101" in the library at 9:45 a.m. This is an opportunity to understand how BVLC operates and learn about Luther's Small Catechism and how it relates to our members.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

The Quilters will meet at 8 a.m. Aug. 10.

The Sonday Riders will meet at 2 p.m. Aug. 14 in the front parking lot. All two-, three- and four-wheel riders are welcome for a fun day of riding.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon, and they welcome those that are in need.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., opens its FPC Food Pantry Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County and the church is glad to serve you.

An Adult Bible Study meets at 9 a.m. on Sundays in the church library. Sunday service is at 10:15 a.m. every Sunday in person and online. Children and youth activities are varied during the summer.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday School at 9 a.m., followed by fellowship time at 10 a.m. and service at 10:30 a.m. Services are recorded and available on the website.

A Red Cross Blood drive is set for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 1. Please register to give at redcrossblood.org or call (800) -733-2767, reference BVCommunity to schedule an appointment.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., is a warm and welcoming faith community which seeks to reach out to provide God's love to our neighbors, near and far. In-person service is at 10 a.m. Sunday.

The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby. All are welcome!

The church now has a podcast! Listen to the pilot episode, "Spiritual Lessons our Cats Can Teach Us," hosted by Pastor Judi McMillan. Visit pcbv.org, scroll down to "Latest Good News," and click on the "Hearing Matters" pilot episode.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Washington County

First Baptist Church of Elkins, 1960 N. Center St., has in-person Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship service Sundays at 10:45 a.m. A nursery is provided, and worship service is also livestreamed on Facebook.

There are also worship services at 6 p.m. Sunday; Awanas & Youth at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday; and Adult Bible Study at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Dr. Ryan Johnson is pastor.

Information: 643-3140.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday morning services, both in-person and livestreamed, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Online services are available on YouTube and through the church's website. Interim Pastor the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost is leading services. The church continues to search for an installed pastor.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. Call the church office if you would like a ride. A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during services.

The Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas. Spanish language GED classes, held in cooperation with Crowder College, will resume in August.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

The church will kick off the school year in celebration with a pool party on from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Wormington residence. If your child is entering into grades kindergarten through fifth, we would love to see you there! RSVP to Jennifer Wormington at 601-4538.

It's time for school to start back up. All students and educators are invited to bring their backpacks, totes, briefcases, etc., to worship on Aug. 14 for a special blessing to begin the new school year surrounded in prayer. Bag tags and bookmarks will be handed out, and there will be extras available to share with special students and teachers in your lives.

"Sacred Shakes" for Youth will be Aug. 14 at 4 p.m., at Pineapple Bliss, 1345 Henri De Tonti Blvd, Suite A. in Springdale. All youth sixth through 12th grades are invited to join in for a time of fellowship, frosties and fun! Contact the church office if you need a ride.

Each Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex, First Presbyterian Church has Samaritan Fridays. This is an outreach program sponsored by the church which provides help for those in need in our community.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

