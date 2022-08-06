Watson Chapel board to meet

Watson Chapel School District will have a regular school board meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 8 at the district office, 4100 Camden Road. The agenda includes the financial statement, an increase in adult meal prices, the superintendent's report, and personnel. Details: (870) 879-0220.

Jefferson County election board to meet

The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will hold two called meetings, according to chairman Mike Adam.

Tuesday, Watson Chapel School District voters will be asked to accept or reject a district millage rate increase of 5.7, which would make the total millage 39.8.

The election commissioners will meet Tuesday and remain in session until unofficial election results are announced at approximately 9 p.m. at the election center, 123 Main St. In the event commissioners are required to make a decision requiring a vote while the polls are open, it will be at the election center, according to a news release.

Wednesday, the commissioners will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the election center. The agenda includes an update on an election reimbursement request and public comments on new business agenda items (two minutes per speaker). New business includes to adjudicate any provisional and absentee ballots and approve manual audit of unofficial election results.

Agri student earns scholarships

Magon James of DeWitt is among eight students who earned $20,000 in scholarships at Arkansas universities with agricultural programs. James is majoring in animal science at Arkansas State University, according to a news release.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture recently awarded the scholarships to eight students. Funding for the scholarships comes from civil penalties collected by the Arkansas department. Details: agriculture.arkansas.gov/.