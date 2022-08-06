Conway standout Clardy commits to Stanford

Conway senior guard Chloe Clardy, last season's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Girls Player of the Year, orally committed to Stanford on Friday.

Clardy, 5-9 narrowed her list of more than 20 scholarship offers to Stanford, Vanderbilt, North Carolina State and Florida State before choosing the Cardinals.

"The school has the perfect balance between being an elite academic institution and having an elite basketball program," Clardy said. " When I took my visit it felt right and I loved the campus and people I would be surrounded by."

She's rated an ESPN 4-star recruit and the No. 28 overall prospect in the nation for the 2023 class.

Conway Coach Ashley Hutchcraft said Clardy has worked hard and sacrificed plenty to get to this point.

"The recruiting process is not easy on an elite high school player," Hutchcraft said. "Chloe has developed relationships with the coaches and programs who have recruited her over the years and she by all means did not take her decision lightly.

"If you know Chloe, she handles everything with a sense of poise and humility and she did so with this decision. Chloe has excelled on the court but she has also excelled in the classroom. To play at Stanford and be coached by a legend, Tara VanDerveer, is an honor in itself and you add on the opportunity to get a degree from a prestigious academic university, it makes this even more special for Chloe."

Clardy averaged 23 points, 7 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 2.6 assists last season to help the Lady Wampus Cats finish 28-2.

She led Conway to the No. 14 national ranking by ESPN.