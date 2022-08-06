Crashes leave two Arkansans dead

Two people died in crashes on Arkansas roads Thursday morning and early Friday, according to preliminary fatality reports from Arkansas State Police and Little Rock police.

Katie Brodie, 20, of Delaware in Logan County died around 9:35 a.m. Thursday when she attempted to pass someone on Arkansas 22 and ran off the road, striking a culvert in her 1994 Ford F-150.

The truck went airborne after hitting the culvert and landed on its side, rolling several times, the report states.

A state trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Benjamin Barnett, 63, of Little Rock was killed shortly after 1:50 a.m. Friday when he veered off South University Avenue, striking a traffic light pole.

An officer investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.