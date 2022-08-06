DRILLERS 12, NATURALS 9

Tulsa broke out the bats for a second straight night at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, bashing their way past Northwest Arkansas with 14 hits, including three home runs.

It was the Naturals that got the offense going early, though. Northwest Arkansas scored four in the first inning -- two of them coming via C.J. Alexander's RBI double -- and three more in the third on Alexander's three-run homer.

Tulsa scored the next eight runs, tying things at 7-7 on Andy Pages two-run home run in the fourth and taking the lead on an error in the fifth.

Although the Naturals retook the lead at 9-8 with two runs in the bottom of the sixth, Brandon Lewis' grand slam put the Drillers ahead for good in the top of the eighth.

Naturals schedule

Through August

All times Central

August

DATE OPPONENT TIME

6 Tulsa 6:05 p.m.

7 Tulsa 2:05 p.m.

8 Off

9 at Arkansas 6:35 p.m.

10 at Arkansas 6:35 p.m.

11 at Arkansas 6:35 p.m.

12 at Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

13 at Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

14 at Arkansas 1:35 p.m.

15 Off

16 San Antonio 7:05 p.m.

17 San Antonio 7:05 p.m.

18 San Antonio 7:05 p.m.

19 San Antonio 7:05 p.m.

20 San Antonio 6:05 p.m.

21 San Antonio 2:05 p.m.

22 Off

23 Springfield 7:05 p.m.

24 Springfield 7:05 p.m.

25 Springfield 7:05 p.m.

26 Springfield 7:05 p.m.

27 Springfield 6:05 p.m.

28 Springfield 2:05 p.m.

29 Off

30 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

31 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.







