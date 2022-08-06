Electric car maker to release earnings

Canoo Inc., an electric vehicle maker with operations in Bentonville with plans to place its headquarters there, is expected to release its second quarter earnings results for fiscal 2022 after market close on Monday.

According to Yahoo Finance, a consensus estimate of two analysts places earnings for the period at a loss of 53 cents per share for the second quarter.

Canoo will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its results at 4 p.m. on Monday. The webcast will be available on the company's investor relations site with a replay shortly afterward. Those wishing to listen by phone may dial in at 877-407-9169 with access number 13731720.

In July, Canoo said it had struck a deal with Walmart Stores Inc. to provide 4,500 electric delivery vans to the retailer. The vehicles are expected to be produced at Canoo's manufacturing plant in Pryor, Okla., beginning by the end of 2022. The company also said last month it will supply an electric vehicle to the U.S. Army for analysis and demonstration.

Canoo shares closed at $3.70 a share on Friday, up 13 cents or nearly 4% in trading on the Nasdaq. Shares have traded as low as $1.75 and as high as $13.35 over the past year.