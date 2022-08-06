Girl dies of wounds from Friday shooting at Mayflower apartment complex

A girl shot in the head early Friday at a Mayflower apartment complex died of her wounds on Saturday, according to a news release from the Faulkner County sheriff's office.

Deputies responded to a shooting report at around 5:45 a.m. Friday, according to the sheriff's office report. Officials said the shooting was at Grassy Lake Apartments, about a quarter-mile west of Interstate 40 on the south side of Mayflower.

Deputies found a female juvenile, no name or age given, who had been shot in the head. She died Saturday, the release states.

Investigators are following up on leads, and the sheriff's office is treating the case as a criminal investigation, the release states.