Hameed Naseem: Muslims campaign to stop World War III

Most people tend to think of peace only as an aftermath of war or unrest and chaos. Merriam-Webster dictionary defines peace as freedom from civil disturbance; a state of security or order within a community provided for by law or custom; freedom from disquieting or oppressive thoughts or emotions; harmony in personal relations; a state or period of mutual concord between governments; a pact or agreement to end hostilities between those who have been at war or in a state of enmity.

All religions call people toward peace. I believe Islam emphasizes this more than any other religion as the name Islam itself means peace through submission to the will of God. Submission here signifies adopting, through volition, the attributes of God -- one of His prime attributes being the Source of Peace. The following verses of the Holy Qur'an clearly show this:

He is Allah, and there is no God beside Him, the Sovereign, the Holy One, the Source of Peace, the Bestower of Security, the Protector, the Mighty, the Subduer, the Exalted. (Qur'an 59:24)

O ye who believe! come into peace (Islam) wholly. (Qur'an 2:209)

Allah guides those who seek His pleasure on the paths of peace. (Qur'an 5:17)

For them is the abode of peace with their Lord. (Qur'an 6:128)

According to Islam, man is created by Allah with a nature that resonates with His holy attributes. When man follows this nature to the best of his abilities and reflects the true image of God within himself, he finds himself to be in a state of bliss, completely at peace within and radiating that peace without.

Allah says in the Holy Qur'an: And follow the nature of Allah -- the nature in which He has created mankind. There is no altering the creation of Allah. (Qur'an 30:31) Such beings as are peaceful themselves and are keen to spread peace all around them are referred to in the following verse as returning to Allah: And thou, O soul at peace! Return to thy Lord well pleased with Him and He well pleased with thee. (Qur'an 89:28-29) Returning of the soul to its creator, Allah, is a beautiful metaphor depicting its pristine nature and its innate ability to reflect Allah's light to show the rest of mankind the path toward peace. Such souls strive single-mindedly and tirelessly to save humanity from self-destruction. They are constantly nourished and replenished by the unfathomable sea of the love of God.

One such soul is the person of His Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad, Supreme Head of the Worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community and the fifth Khalifah of the Promised Messiah and Mahdi, Mirza Ghulam Ahmad (peace be on him). Ever since he was elected to the office of Khalifah, he has written to major world leaders and spoken worldwide warning of the impending world war and the ways by which such a calamity could still be averted. (See his books, "World Crisis and the Pathway to Peace" and "The Great Western Revival.") Under his guidance, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, USA is launching a nationwide campaign, "Stop World War III," starting Sept. 11.

