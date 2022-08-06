• Chesa Boudin, the San Francisco district attorney who lost his post in a recall election, said he won't attempt a comeback, tweeting that nonstop campaigning has taken a toll on his family, including a son "on the verge of taking his first step and speaking his first word."

• Alvin Spencer, a patron of the Hustler Casino in Gardena, Calif., said the scene was chaotic when "a truck was getting ready to come in and next thing I know they start pulling out guns" as two robbers ambushed an armored vehicle in broad daylight and opened fire on the guards, injuring one critically before fleeing with the cash.

• Ben Caldwell, sheriff of Alcorn County, Miss., said security camera footage shows inmates running east from a prison toward the National Guard Armory at 2 a.m. after four of them escaped by cutting a hole in the roof, prompting local schools to take precautions.

• Casey DeSantis, Florida's first lady, said "every python removed is one less invasive species preying on our native birds, mammals and reptiles" as 800 competitors began trudging through the Everglades in search of the snakes, with thousands of dollars in prize money at stake.

• Chris Martinez, an employee of Rocket Gas Station in Aurora, Colo, said "for them to feel or see that, you know, is very, very frightening" as police hunted for a man who doused two customers with gasoline after confronting them because they were speaking Spanish and "don't belong here."

• Karl Lauterbach, Germany's health minister and an epidemiologist by training, was not immune, testing positive for the coronavirus despite four shots under his belt.

• Heather Ann Thompson, a professor and author of "Blood in the Water: The Attica Uprising of 1971," succeeded in her First Amendment lawsuit against New York's prisons over a ban on her book as authorities agreed to censor just a two-page map.

• Jeff Irving, who is accused of driving drunk in a Chevrolet Tahoe without a license, was arrested on charges of barreling through a Gallup, N.M., parade celebrating American Indian culture and injuring 15 people.

• Diane Hawk was arrested on charges of driving on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, Fla., while drunk, with the arrest report citing an open bottle of Jack Daniel's, not to mention the fact that she was driving a golf cart.