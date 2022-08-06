Israeli Gaza strikes kill 10 people





GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip -- Israel unleashed a wave of airstrikes in Gaza on Friday, killing at least 10 people, including a senior militant, and wounding dozens, according to Palestinian officials. Israel said it was targeting the Islamic Jihad militant group in response to an "imminent threat" following the arrest of another senior militant in the occupied West Bank earlier this week.

Palestinian militants launched a barrage of rockets hours later as air raid sirens wailed in central and southern Israel. Islamic Jihad claimed to have fired 100 rockets.

Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers have fought four wars and several smaller battles over the last 15 years.

A blast was heard in Gaza City, where smoke poured out of the seventh floor of a tall building on Friday afternoon.

In a nationally televised speech Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said his country had launched the attacks based on "concrete threats."

"This government has a zero tolerance policy for any attempted attacks -- of any kind -- from Gaza towards Israeli territory," Lapid said. "Israel will not sit idly by when there are those who are trying to harm its civilians."

He also added that "Israel isn't interested in a broader conflict in Gaza, but will not shy away from one either."

The Palestinian Health Ministry said a 5-year-old girl and a 23-year-old woman were among those killed in Gaza, without differentiating between civilian and militant casualties. The Israeli military said early estimates were that around 15 fighters were killed.

Islamic Jihad said Taiseer al-Jabari, its commander for northern Gaza, was among those killed. Hundreds marched in a funeral procession for him and others who were killed.

An explosion was heard in Tel Aviv. It wasn't immediately clear how many rockets were launched and there was no immediate word on any casualties on the Israeli side.

Israel continued to strike other targets Friday, including weapons production facilities and Islamic Jihad positions.

The U.N. special envoy to the region, Tor Wennesland, said he was "deeply concerned by the ongoing escalation," and expressed sadness for the killing of the 5-year-old girl.

"The launching of rockets must cease immediately, and I call on all sides to avoid further escalation," he said.

An Israeli military spokesman said the strikes were in response to an "imminent threat" from two militant squads armed with anti-tank missiles. The spokesman, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity, said al-Jabari was deliberately targeted and had been responsible for "multiple attacks" on Israel.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved an order to call up 25,000 reserve soldiers if needed while the military announced a "special situation" on the home front, with schools closed and limits placed on activities in communities within 50 miles of the border.

Islamic Jihad leader Ziad al-Nakhalah, speaking to Al-Mayadeen TV network from Iran, said "fighters of the Palestinian resistance have to stand together to confront this aggression." He said there would be "no red lines" and blamed the violence on Israel.

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said "the Israeli enemy, which started the escalation against Gaza and committed a new crime, must pay the price and bear full responsibility for it."

It's unclear how much control Hamas has over Islamic Jihad, and Israel holds Hamas responsible for all attacks emanating from Gaza.

Israel and Egypt have maintained a tight blockade over the territory since the Hamas takeover. Israel says the closure is needed to prevent Hamas from building up its military capabilities, while critics say the policy amounts to collective punishment.

Earlier Friday, a couple of hundred Israelis protested near the Gaza Strip to demand the return of the remains of two Israeli soldiers held by Hamas.

The protesters were led by the family of Hadar Goldin, who along with Oron Shaul was killed in the 2014 Gaza war. Hamas is still holding their remains, as well as two Israeli civilians who strayed into Gaza and are believed to be mentally ill, hoping to exchange them for some of the thousands of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Israel says there can be no major moves toward lifting the blockade until the soldiers' remains and captive civilians are released. Israel and Hamas have held numerous rounds of Egyptian-mediated talks on a possible swap.

Rockets fired by Palestinian militants streak over Gaza City toward Israel on Friday in response to Israeli airstrikes that Palestinian officials said killed at least 10 people, including a senior militant. Dozens of people were wounded in the Israeli attacks that the military said were aimed at the Islamic Jihad militant group over an "imminent threat."











