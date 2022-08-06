Lady Lions kick off 2022 season

While their record may have not been the best in 2021, the UAPB women's soccer team still got to the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament for the second year in a row. This was also while losing preseason all-conference selection and last season's all-conference player Iyanah Hicks due to a covid-struck year and dealing with injuries.

The Lady Lions kick off the 2022 season Aug. 18 at Arkansas State University, hoping to build upon the tournament berth. Last season, the top five goal and assist leaders for the team were all freshmen.

While a couple have gone via the transfer portal, Lady Lions Coach Erik Solberg is still excited to see what the returning sophomores can do this year.

"I think it was crucial for them to grow through that season last year," Solberg said. "It was a tough year. We had some injuries, a lot of covid issues last fall. We faced a lot of adversity, but then for the spring, I really felt as if we made a lot of progress and I do expect a lot of those kids to play significant roles and continue to lead this program forward and set a new standard."

UAPB also faced a brutal nonconference schedule last year, playing the University of Memphis, which made it to the second round of the NCAA tournament, as well as the University of Houston. The beginning of the season saw many close heartbreaking losses, none by more than two goals. Their shot on-goal percentage was slightly higher than their opponents' all season, another positive take from the season.

During conference play for a season with so many questions, the team was close but just lacking a couple of things.

"We have to allow fewer goals and finish more," Solberg said. "I think that's something that let us down a bit last year, and that's where we showed our freshman youth. I'm not a huge stats or analytical guy, but I think it starts defensively. We have to be a little more stingy in the goals we allow, and be more ruthless in attacking, even on set pieces."

A goal or a defensive stop in a lot of the conference games could have been the difference in the end result. Coming off a good spring and the close results last fall, the Lady Lions have found room for improvement.

"We're trying to make three straight conference tournaments for the first time I think in program history, or at least a decade," Solberg said. "Us and volleyball are the only ones to make back-to-back tournaments since covid and that's something we're proud of. That's always the goal and I challenge them in the team meetings and ask if we can go beyond that."