Tax the oil companies

In the Democrat-Gazette last Saturday, in "Pain at pump not shared by oil companies," Mark Wolfe, executive director of the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, is mentioned as saying that high energy prices hit low-income families and frontline workers the hardest. In reference to the massive profits that the oil companies rake in due to the recent higher gas prices, he is directly quoted, "redistribute some of those profits back to the families who are struggling."

Citizens Climate Lobby has done the economic studies that indicate a carbon fee and dividend would be a boon to the economy, and that low-income consumers would get more in dividends than the higher prices of gas would cost them. As it is now, the low-income consumer just gets skinned when prices go up. The time for taxing the oil companies and returning the money to consumers has come.

SHELLEY BUONAIUTO

Fayetteville

Democracy in danger

Twenty-three years ago I was an intelligence specialist with the U.S. Navy. Since Donald Trump came onto the political stage along with his fascist white Christian nationalist cult, I have been grieving for our great nation. We are on the verge of losing our democracy.

A slogan I strongly believe in that pro-democracy voters should take to heart this November: "Democrats: Killing terrorists abroad, fighting fascists at home."

I think this slogan should be tied to every Republican candidate who supports Donald Trump, the insurrection, anti-Roe v. Wade laws, anti-contraception laws, anti-civil rights and voting laws, and anti-marriage laws including potential dissolution of LGBT and interracial marriages.

Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden have ended two of our longest ground wars while taking out the U.S.' most lethal enemies. Under President Biden we are expanding our NATO alliance against the fascist Putin.

The Democrats passed covid relief, a once-in-a-generation infrastructure law, expansion of veterans' health care, and are on the verge of passing the largest, popular, and powerful inflation reduction law that will expand health care, cut prescription-drug costs, tackle climate change and force corporations to pay their fair share in taxes, while reducing the deficit by hundreds of billions of dollars.

Democrats are achieving the goals of democracy by helping the poor and veterans and fighting to expand all Americans' rights. Republicans are voting against these policies and implementing fascist policies in Arkansas and across the country. The Republican Party of Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan is dead.

The Jan. 6 committee hearings and the DOJ investigations into the insurrection, along with MAGA fascists winning their primaries has shown me and hopefully all pro-democracy citizens that if we are to keep our democracy, we should vote against the MAGA fascist Republican Party.

PATRICK GRAY

Searcy

Trust Republicans?

Asa has denounced Trump, but he has endorsed Sarah Sanders, who is a Trump acolyte. How does he justify distancing himself from one disgraceful liar and endorsing the one who lied for the first one? She doesn't compare in education, management background or maturity with her opponent. Elect her and you get a "pig in a poke" since her meetings are closed and her agenda is not well-defined. You get a governor who will be for those who "kiss her ring."

I read the article that clarified that the covid virus originated in a wild animal sales market in Wuhan, China. It was recounted in a recent editorial, and to no one's surprise, that editorial didn't even whisper that Sen. Tom Cotton, with absolutely no evidence, accused China of releasing it from a virus lab outside the city. His loud and uninformed yawp set up an adversarial reaction from China just when we needed their cooperation.

Recently Senator Tom ran his uninformed mouth about the Jan. 6 committee, and then it was revealed that he hadn't even watched the broadcasts he was yapping about. Harvard-educated, but apparently didn't know that the committee is not an adversarial body. It merely uncovers the evidence of wrongdoing for the Justice Department to prosecute if it is appropriate to do so. The committee cannot lay charges, but does have subpoena powers and thus can compel witnesses--even those who take the Fifth as some have.

Does it not seem appropriate that almost without exception the witnesses are Republicans who were nearest the top in the Trump administration? Does it surprise anyone that Justice Thomas' wife was reportedly very much involved with the insurrectionists, yet he did not see fit to recuse when the court was called upon to force Trump to comply with congressional orders? There were several current SCOTUS members who weren't truthful at their confirmation hearings. What makes anyone think any of the others can be trusted?

KARL HANSEN

Hensley