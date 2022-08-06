Man held without bail in arson-murder





A man who turned himself into authorities earlier this week is being held in the Jefferson County jail without bail on capital murder and arson charges, among others.

Kevin McKinney, 42, of Pine Bluff was identified as one of two suspects in a July 26 fire at 2307 W. 11th Ave. where firefighters discovered a body that had suffered gunshot wounds. McKinney surrendered to police Wednesday, while James Dixson, 42, is still at large. Dixson's last known address is in Pine Bluff, according to authorities.

Jefferson County District Judge Kim Bridgforth found probable cause to hold McKinney without bail.

According to a police affidavit read by Jefferson County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Beth Carson, the deceased individual was identified as Nicky Woodfork, whose age was not given. His body was not immediately identified because of its condition, authorities had said.

Woodfork's body was located in the southeast corner of the house, Carson wrote. The Jefferson County Coroner's office confirmed the finding by Pine Bluff Police Department Detective Corey Wilfong that Woodfork had been shot.

A neighbor who had surveillance video of the fire told police that he saw a gray Chevrolet or Town Car near the residence and heard gunshots, according to the affidavit. The neighbor reportedly said Dixson was driving and McKinney, also known as Redman, was with him. McKinney allegedly went to the neighbor's house and sped off from there after shots were heard.

McKinney and Dixson allegedly threatened the victim, other witnesses told police.

"I have a question, Mrs. Bridgforth," McKinney said via Zoom. "How is somebody going to write a statement on me and then somebody already told them where I was at this time or this situation or whatever? I ain't been nowhere like that -- I have eyewitnesses to where I was, and they don't even want to ..."

Bridgforth then stopped McKinney, warning him that any further comments made could be used against him, especially without a lawyer. McKinney, who said he was a caregiver for a best friend and did "odds and ends" for work, will be appointed an attorney.

He faces charges of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, arson, possession of firearm by certain persons, alias possession with purpose to deliver, alias possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, alias fleeing, possession of marijuana, and two failure to appear counts. A capital murder conviction carries a sentence of life in prison without parole or death.

McKinney is due back in court Aug. 29.





James Dixson (left) and Kevin McKinney are shown in these undated file photos.





