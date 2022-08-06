Walmart shipping $750,000 flood aid

Walmart Inc. is responding to the Kentucky communities affected by flooding last week by sending $750,000 in water, food, and funding to relief organizations.

The Bentonville-based retailer, its Sam's Club division and the Walmart Foundation are also helping provide critical services such as showers and laundry in its parking lots and nearby shelters.

Severe storms that brought flooding, landslides and mudslides to the state began July 26.

Since last week, the company said, more than 20 Walmart trucks have brought water and essential supplies to some of the hardest-hit communities, including the towns of Hazard and Jackson, Ky. And more trucks are on the way.

Walmart drivers prepare meals all day for residents and relief workers with contributions from suppliers Tyson Foods Inc. and Bimbo Bakeries. And people can have clean clothes thanks to P&G's Tide Loads of Hope, which brings laundry trucks to disaster areas.

To prevent diseases and infections such as tetanus and hepatitis that often break out after major floods, Walmart is offering vaccinations at four locations.

-- Serenah McKay

Tyson set to release 3Q results Monday

Tyson Foods Inc., the Springdale-based meat processing giant, is expected to release its third quarter earnings for fiscal 2022 on Monday morning. Top executives will also host a conference call in the morning to review the company's results.

A Zack's Consensus Estimate puts Tyson's earnings for the quarter ended June 30 at $1.91 per share with revenue estimated at $13.3 billion. For the same quarter last year, Tyson booked a profit of $2.70 a share on revenue of $12.48 billion.

The conference call with analysts to discuss third-quarter results starts at 8 a.m. The event will be webcast on Tyson's investor relations website at ir.tyson.com and the company will also offer an audio only conference call at 1-844-890-1795. A replay of the webcast will be available at Tyson's website and a telephone replay will be available until September 7 at 1-877-344-7529 with the access code 2596137.

Tyson shares closed at $87.45, up 8 cents or about 1% in trading Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares have traded as low as $70.50 and as high as $100.72 over the past year.

-- John Magsam

Closing at 795.67, state index up 5.37

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 795.67, up 5.37.

Shares of Dillard's Inc. rose 5% for the week and shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. rose 1.2%. Murphy Oil Corp. shares fell 2.5% Friday and 7.2% for the week.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.