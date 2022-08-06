Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Bill Richardson, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Stacey Abrams, Democratic nominee for governor in Georgia. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Reps. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., and Peter Meijer, R-Mich.; Mary Daly, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Abrams; Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.; Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

