NLR officers look into man’s death

North Little Rock police on Friday afternoon were investigating a homicide at an apartment complex, with one person of interest being questioned, according to a news release.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 12:30 p.m. at the West Scenic Apartments at 605 West Scenic Drive, where they found a man shot in building M, the release states.

The man, who was not identified in the release, was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.

A person of interest was being questioned by police, but was not named in the release.

Preliminary information indicated that the shooting was an isolated incident between people who knew each other, police said.