Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Myron Doffin, 56, of 1606 Daline St. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with two counts of aggravated assault. Doffin was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Adam Dollarhyde, 34, of 304 W. Nonnamaker Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with two counts of aggravated assault. Dollarhyde was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Christian Gage, 26, of 1332 E. Lane Ave. in Tahlequah, Okla., was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household members. Gage was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Trenton Parker, 25, of 423 N. Colcord Ave. in Colcord, Okla., was arrested Thursday in connection with internet stalking of a child and sexual indecency with a child. Parker was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Kiaunce Holiday, 27, of 5060 E. Huntsville Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Holiday was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

• Bryan Martinez, 18, of 1401 Shipley St. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Martinez was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Shay Stanley, 27, of 15763 S. Applehill Road in Prairie Grove, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Stanley was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Scott Langanke, 52, of 2138 N. Garland Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography. Langanke was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.