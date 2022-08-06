BASEBALL

Kershaw heads to IL

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed left-hander Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day injured list Friday, one day after he left a start with lower back pain. This marks the 34-year-old Kershaw's second trip to the injured list this season. He was previously sidelined with inflammation in a pelvic joint. Kershaw had an X-ray and an MRI on Friday, but Dave Roberts didn't know the results of the MRI prior to Los Angeles' game against San Diego. Roberts said Kershaw was sore on Friday. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner is 7-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings.

Reds' rookie on IL

The Cincinnati Reds' depleted pitching staff took another hit Friday when rookie right-hander Hunter Greene was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained right shoulder. Greene, who turns 23 on Saturday, seemed to be turning the corner in his young career over the last month, posting a 2.70 ERA over his last four starts with 29 strikeouts and 8 walks over 23 1/3 innings. He turned in a gem his last time out, holding the Marlins to just a hit while striking out eight without walking a batter over six scoreless innings. When the injury occurred or its severity haven't been announced yet by the Reds, who made the move shortly before opening a three-game series against the NL Central-leading Brewers in Milwaukee.

Baker positive for covid

Houston Astros Manager Dusty Baker tested positive for covid-19 prior to Friday night's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Baker held his usual pregame availability with the media about two hours before the 6:10 p.m. game. The announcement of the positive test came after the game started. Baker, 73, is in his third season as Houston's manager. Bench coach Joe Espada filled in for Baker against Cleveland.

Cabrera plans 2023 return

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera clarified his position on retirement on Friday, saying he plans to play in 2023. "I'm not going to retire," he told the Detroit News. "Not until next year after my contract is done. They didn't understand what I said. No way am I going to quit." Cabrera, who has been troubled by knee problems the last several years, was hitting .308 on July 6 and had joined the 500-home run, 3,000-hit club. Since then, he is hitting .125 with 1 home run and 2 doubles in 21 games. Tigers Manager A.J. Hinch said he will try playing Cabrera every other day during Detroit's current homestand and the slugger was out of the lineup Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

GOLF

Harrington leads Classic

Padraig Harrington made a long eagle putt on the final hole Friday for a 6-under 64 that gave him a one-shot lead over Kirk Triplett in the Shaw Charity Classic. Harrington matched his lowest score of the year on the PGA Tour Champions, and it was is best opening round of the season on the 50-and-older circuit. The 50-year-old Irishman is second in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, though still well behind Steven Alker. Harrington already has won once this year at the U.S. Senior Open. He has not been outside the top seven on the leaderboard over his last eight rounds. Paul Goydos and Robert Karlsson each shot a 66, while Matt Gogel and John Huston were another shot behind at 67. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) posted a 3-over 73.

Nyholm in front in Utah

Pontus Nyholm shot a 7-under 64 Friday to grab a two-shot lead in the Korn Ferry Tour's Utah Championship in Farmington, Utah. Nyholm is at 13-under 129 after two days. Michael Kim also shot a 64 on Friday and is at 11-under 131. Kevin Velo posted a 63 to tie Kim. Jeremy Paul also has a 131 after a round of 68. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) shot a 5-under 66 on Friday and is at 7-under 135. Alvaro Ortiz (Razorbacks) is also at 7-under overall after Friday's 69. Zack Fischer (Benton) made the cut, turning in a 5-under 66 for an overall score of 5-under 137. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) shot a 65 to also make the cut by one stroke at 137.

FOOTBALL

Brief filed in Watson case

The NFL Players Association has filed a brief replying to the league's appeal in Deshaun Watson's discipline case. Former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey now has the necessary paperwork to issue a ruling. The players' union announced the reply brief shortly before Friday's deadline but didn't release its contents because it's confidential. Harvey was selected by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday to hear the league's appeal of the six-game suspension given to Watson for violating the personal conduct policy. The NFL said Friday there's no timeline for Harvey to issue a ruling. The policy says the appeal will be "processed on an expedited basis."

Injured WR returns

Seven months after undergoing knee surgery, Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin is back in pads on the practice field. Godwin, who signed a three-year, $60 million contract in March, worked out in full uniform at training camp Friday -- running and catching passes during individual drills, but not participating in team periods. His return came on a day when quarterback Tom Brady missed practice because of what coach Todd Bowles described as an "excused absence." The quarterback had a scheduled day off Wednesday, which was Brady's 45th birthday. The entire team was off Thursday. Godwin hadn't joined the team on the practice field since December, when he was hurt during a home loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Saints place safety on IR

The New Orleans Saints placed undrafted rookie safety Smoke Monday on injured reserve Friday because of a knee injury. The Saints also added veteran free agent linebacker Kiko Alonso to the roster, marking his second stint with New Orleans. Monday, an Atlanta native who played four seasons for Auburn, was hurt at practice Tuesday. A day later, Coach Dennis Allen described the injury as "significant." In a social media post, Monday said he will have surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Alonso, who played for New Orleans in 2019, has played six seasons in the NFL since Buffalo made him a second-round draft choice in 2013. But he has had three ACL tears, in 2014, 2015 and during the Saints' playoff loss to Minnesota after the 2019 season.

TENNIS

Kyrgios advances

Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios needed 14 minutes to complete his rain-delayed Citi Open match against Reilly Opelka, efficiently closing out a 7-6 (1), 6-2 victory on Friday. Saving energy was key for Kyrgios and others playing in hot, humid conditions at the hard-court U.S. Open tuneup. Kyrgios, the 2019 champion in Washington, was scheduled to return to the court Friday night for a quarterfinal match against Frances Tiafoe, who grew up just outside the nation's capital in Maryland. Play was suspended again Friday afternoon because of lightning. Tiafoe, the No. 10 seed, beat eighth-seeded Botic van de Zandschulp 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Badosa downs Gauff

Second-seeded Paula Badosa beat Coco Gauff 7-6(4), 6-2 on Friday at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic to reach her fourth semifinal of the year. Badosa won nine consecutive points while Gauff struggled with her serve, and led 2-0 in the second set before easing to a 5-1 lead. Gauff had six double-faults in the first set, including the final two points. Badosa will play No. 7 seed Daria Kasatkina today.