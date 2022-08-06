OPINION|DRIVETIME MAHATMA Volume of debris keeps maintenance crews hopping when rubber hits the road

Dear Mahatma: In the last several months we have made trips from North Little Rock on Interstate 40 to Memphis. Our interstate highway system is a disgrace with all the old tire parts, steel belts out of tires and old junk tires littering the shoulders. From the amount of debris it couldn't have been cleaned up in years. Does ArDot plan to clean up this mess?-- Concerned Driver

Dear Driver: We posed this question to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Steve Frisbee, the assistant chief engineer for operations, said the topic of blown tires comes up often during the heat of the summer, when truck tires tend to blow out more frequently. Maintenance crews pick up the debris once or twice a week every week during the summer. The perception that cleanup is delayed is indicative of the volume of debris.

Adding to the difficulty is debris along bridges with narrow shoulders, or where median walls are located. In these locations ArDot must deploy full lane closures for safety. Doing so requires advance planning and it can't take place as often as normal pickup.

Frisbee also said a more concerted effort to pick up debris on I-40 will commence over the next several weeks.

District One comprises Crittenden, Cross, Lee, Monroe, Phillips, St. Francis and Woodruff counties. Cannon Callicott, the district engineer, said debris pickup is on a Monday/Thursday schedule. If crews can't keep up, they will go to every other day.

Dear Knower of All: Who is responsible for road markings? It's increasingly difficult to see what side of the road you're on while driving on Springlake Road in Saline County. The white shoulder stripe and middle stripe are nonexistent. With no shoulders on a dark night with bright headlights in your face, it's scary navigating those four miles to the U.S. 167 bypass. -- Feeling My Way

Dear Feeling: As we used to tell our UALR journalism students, the answer to many questions is -- depends. Students hardly ever liked that.

To whom belongs the road? If the responsible party is Saline County, try the county Road Department at 501-303-5690. If by some chance Springlake Road is in Benton, the Street Department is at 501-766-5990.

Call. Ask.

Hi, Sir DM: Although it's been a while since I emailed you, I have still been taking notes on license plates. My list is so long, I can't remember what I've sent you. So, apologies if there are duplicates. I'm just sending a few. Thank you for your column. I look forward to it every Saturday. -- Kathy

Dear Kathy: There are so many vanity plates on there now. Thanks for sending, because readers love them. The last of these has special meaning in our house.

AV8TRX. MY4SONS. EAT2LIV. LEXGO (seen on a Lexus). SMLXL. BADDRVR. NOMOGAS (seen on an electric vehicle). SAUCY (on a Volkswagen Bug). SPCL K.

Fjfellone@gmail.com