100 years ago

Aug. 6, 1922

• Ruth Lucille Lee...aged about 20, one of four prisoners who recently escaped from the Hot Springs jail, was arrested by local police last night. She is held at headquarters for Chief of Police Sullivan of Hot Springs. The woman, with her husband, R. L. Lee, was being held as a material witness in connection with several automobile thefts. During the night of July 19, the woman said Henry G. Cornett, alleged forger, wanted at El Dorado and Haynesville...McKinley Perry and Jim Spencer, also alleged forgers, escaped by sawing a small hole on the south side of the jail. The jail delivery was not known until the following morning when officers went to give the prisoners their breakfasts. The only clue the jailer had in connection with the escape was that a large touring car stopped near the jail during the night and the horn was honked several times.

50 years ago

Aug. 6, 1972

PARAGOULD -- Two men, who escaped from the Greene County Jail at Paragould Friday night, were recaptured in a field nine miles north of Paragould late Saturday afternoon. Officials said that Stanley Austin, 20, and Johnny Hill, 17, were apprehended in the field. Authorities said the men were believed to have taken a pickup truck in their escape, but the police said they were on foot when arrested Saturday. The two had been cleaning a hallway in the jail building when they gained entrance to a storage room and crawled through a skylight to the roof.

25 years ago

Aug. 6, 1997

• About 70 pounds of dog food stolen from Little Rock Animal Services was sold to a local pawnshop during the last couple of weeks, police said. Rita Cavenaugh, the agency's director, said she received a call Monday from a Little Rock detective saying police are investigating the sale. Police confirmed Tuesday that some of the $20,000 in stolen food was sold at Big Daddy's Pawn Shop, 2523 W. 12th St. Pawnshop employees declined to comment and referred calls to the manager, who couldn't be reached Tuesday night. Police said a detective is obtaining an arrest warrant for a suspect.

10 years ago

Aug. 6, 2012

• About 260 inmates from the Tucker Unit in the Arkansas Department of Correction were isolated in the prison's gym on Sunday because of symptoms that point to either a stomach virus or food poisoning, said department spokesman Shea Wilson. Wilson said a few inmates started showing symptoms, including nausea and diarrhea, on Friday. "When all of this really kind of blew up was at breakfast early this morning," around 3:30 a.m., Wilson said. "That's when we started noticing large numbers of people who were ill." Visitation, which is usually held on Saturdays and Sundays, was closed Sunday in case the illness is contagious. The unit's capacity is 865, but Wilson did not know an exact number of inmates in the unit Sunday night.