Outdoor church services are here to stay

Early in the pandemic, when covid-19 made people afraid to gather indoors, some churches opted to meet outside for worship.

Stopping the spread, they assumed, would be easier that way.

More than two years later, nearly all congregations are meeting beneath their own roofs once again. But a few congregations in central and Northwest Arkansas have opted to continue offering -- or add -- an outdoor option.

At Second Presbyterian Church in Little Rock, the 8:30 a.m. Sunday service is held in the Memorial Prayer Garden, a perfectly manicured space beneath towering trees.

With no pews available, worshippers are encouraged to take their own camping chairs; lawn chairs work fine, as well.

People are also encouraged to take blankets, although umbrellas are advisable, from time to time.

Last Sunday, roughly two dozen people gathered to sing and pray. What is typically a short service got even shorter as the skies drew darker and a light drizzle began to fall.

Fearing heavier downpours, someone scooped up a piece of electronic equipment and ferried it to safety.

"I don't think I've ever been rained on in Presbyterian worship before," Associate Pastor for Outreach Lindy Vogado told the assembly, minutes before it scattered. "The keyboard is not waterproof, so we have let it go."

Randy Hyde, former pastor at Pulaski Heights Baptist Church and the morning's guest preacher, said afterward he had delivered an abridged version of his sermon.

"I jokingly told [one worshipper] I was cutting my 15 points down to two," he said.

Before heading somewhere dryer, Janie Lowe, perhaps the only worshipper with the foresight to bring an umbrella, said "We love being out here. It's just so spiritual."

Held for the first time in June, the prayer garden service was scheduled to end later this month, though it will be moving to 9 a.m. beginning Aug. 21.

"We've done it through the hot part of the year. We thought we should continue it through the more pleasant fall, so we'll at least do it until it gets rainy and cold," Vogado said.

While weekly outdoor services are new to Second Presbyterian Church, they are well-established at First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville.

The congregation began meeting outdoors on Easter 2020, one month after the first covid-19 case was announced in Arkansas. They've continued, except in the coldest months, ever since.

Phil Butin, who co-pastors the church along with his wife, Jan, says planning for the services predates the pandemic. The public health emergency, however, helped speed things up.

"The outdoor service, we were intending to do it and then, when covid came along, that ... sealed the deal," he said. "It's been going ever since, but we have moved indoors in the middle of winter."

For a while, "that was the only [in-person] service we had," he said.

Initially, as many as 70 people would gather, socially distanced and masked, of course, to celebrate their faith as a community. These days roughly 30 to 40 people attend.

Spreading out has never been a problem. "We have about 10 acres on the top of a hill in Fayetteville," he said.

Much of the land is undeveloped, he said. The view, he said, is beautiful, and there's a nature preserve nearby.

"It's a gorgeous campus," he said.

"As you go down the hill, there's a really wild area: Deer and foxes and raccoons, all kinds of wildlife and trails and a little creek that is dammed into a pond at one place," he said.

When they worship outdoors, downpours aren't really a problem.

"There's a great big patio, and it used to be open, but now we have a nice roof over it, so that helps protect from the sun and also the rain," he said.

No keyboards are necessary.

"We just push a piano outside; it's on wheels," he said.

While the Little Rock and Fayetteville Presbyterian services are held at well-manicured properties, Episcopalians in Little Rock have an outdoor service in the woods.

Known as Arkansas Wild Church, the gathering takes place at 6 p.m. Thursdays in Allsopp Park. Participants meet at the bridge beside the cul-de-sac and head into a small clearing nearby.

Worshippers, typically 15 or 20 people, can take their own lawn chairs or sit on one of the fallen logs.

"Essentially, it's a service that aims at worshipping God with creation. Many of us feel a connection to God in nature and in the outdoors. This is a service that tries to honor that connection," said Christ Episcopal Church Associate Rector Ragan Sutterfield.

The gathering lasts 30 to 40 minutes.

Prayers are offered but no sermons are delivered. Instead, people separate briefly to "spend some time reflecting on creation," he said.

Afterward, they gather for the Eucharist, partaking in the bread that Jesus said was his body and the wine that he said was his blood.

The makeshift altar is atop a pile of stones.

The services have been held for roughly two years.

While Allsopp has been a good venue, "we're looking for some other possible sites," he said. Perhaps, he said, a place where campfires are allowed during the colder months.

More info

More information about the three congregations with outdoor services is available online.

Second Presbyterian Church: secondpreslr.org

First United Presbyterian Church: fupcfay.org

Arkansas Wild Church: arkansaswild.church