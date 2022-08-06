Religion calendar

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SERVICES

• Abundant Life Family Worship Center, 100 Southeastern Ave., Jacksonville, has Sunday School at 10 and worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays. Bible Study is Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. (501) 241-0210.

• Bullock Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1513 S. Park St., livestreams services at 10 a.m. Sundays at btclr.org. (501) 375-1581.

• Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., holds Communion services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 6 p.m. Sundays; and Compline at 7 p.m. Sundays. The church holds a chapel service at 12:05 p.m. Wednesdays and an online prayer service at 12:05 p.m. Thursdays. Livestreamed services are available at christchurchlr.org. (501) 375-2342.

• First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 14411 Taylor Loop Road, posts its schedules for worship, study and support groups at fcclr.live. (501) 225-5656.

• First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth St., worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 372-1023.

• First Presbyterian Church, 800 Scott St., holds services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 372-1804.

• First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., livestreams services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays at fumclr.org. (501) 372-2256.

• New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 3110 Battery St., has limited in-person services and livestreams on Facebook and YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays; and holds Bible study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. (501) 375-4098.

• North Little Rock First United Methodist Church, 6701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, offers in-person and livestreamed worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays, with links at nlrfumc.org.

• Park Hill Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, offers in-person and livestreaming services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays. bit.ly/37S7AGY (501) 753-1109.

• Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock, 1818 Reservoir Road, will hear from Kelly Krout and Dr. Chad Taylor, a professor at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences OB-GYN department at 11 a.m. Sunday. The topic: "Waking Up -- the Journey of Empathy." uuclr@uuclr.org or (501) 225-1503.

