FOOTBALL

Former ASU DE Odom signs with Browns

Chris Odom, a first-team All-Sun Belt honoree with Arkansas State University in 2016, signed with the Cleveland Browns on Friday.

The 2022 USFL Defensive Player of the Year as a member of the Houston Gamblers, Odom had 12.5 sacks during the league's spring season. He tried out with several NFL teams in recent weeks, including the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs.

He'll be reunited in Cleveland with two-time All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, a former teammate at Arlington (Texas) Martin High School.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

Class of 2023 WR commits to ASU

Wide receiver Takare Lipscomb announced his verbal commitment to Arkansas State University on Friday evening, becoming the fourth wideout in the Red Wolves' 2023 recruiting class.

Lipscomb, a 6-2, 165-pound native of Carrollton, Ga., held offers from ASU, Appalachian State and Georgia State as well as East Carolina, Pittsburgh, Western Kentucky and FCS program Morgan State.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

BASEBALL

Travs' Hancock earns TL honors

Arkansas Travelers starting pitcher Emerson Hancock, the Seattle Mariners' 2020 first-round selection, was named the Texas League Pitcher of the Month after going 1-1 with a 1.54 ERA during four July starts.

A right-hander from Cairo, Ga., Hancock struck out 23 and walked 8 over 23 1/3 innings pitched and tossed a perfect inning during last month's MLB All-Star Futures Game in Los Angeles, striking out all three batters he faced.

Hancock's award is the third monthly honor for the Travs this season -- teammate Taylor Dollard was the Texas League Pitcher of the Month in April and June.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

MEN'S GOLF

UA' senior advances to Western Amateur semifinal

University of Arkansas senior and All-American Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira secured a pair of wins Friday to advance to the semifinals of the 120th Western Amateur Championship at Exmoor Country Club in Highland Park, Ill.

Fernandez de Oliveira, who's looking to become the second Razorback (Ethan Tracy) since 2011 to win the Western Amateur, cruised to a 6-and-4 victory against Yuxin Lin (No. 49 World Amateur Golf Ranking) in the Round of 16. He then took down Cole Sherwood (No. 22 WAGR) 3 and 1 in the quarterfinal.

Fernandez de Oliveira is ranked No. 29 by the WAGR and will begin play today against Travis Vick (No. 15 WAGR) in the semifinal. The winner will play for the championship in the afternoon.

-- Democrat-Gazette press services