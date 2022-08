1. The period of about 365 ¼ solar days.

2. Between midnight and noon.

3. One of the 60 parts in a minute.

4. Saturday and Sunday.

5. Twelve o'clock in the daytime.

6. A period of 10 years.

7. Twelve o'clock at night.

8. An extremely short period of time that ends almost immediately.

9. One of the four natural divisions of the year.

ANSWERS:

1. Year

2. Morning

3. Second

4. Weekend

5. Noon (midday)

6. Decade

7. Midnight

8. Instant

9. Season