Officer, deputy injured while responding to call in Cleburne County, authorities say; attacker hurt by gunfire

A Heber Springs police officer and a Cleburne County deputy were injured after responding to a call for service on Saturday morning, according to authorities.



The two law enforcement officers made contact with a person, who attacked them with an “edged weapon,” according to a news release from the Cleburne County sheriff’s office.



Their reported attacker was shot during the altercation, authorities said. The release did not indicate who fired the weapon.



The release states that all three were sent to a hospital for treatment. The officer and deputy’s injuries were non-life threatening.



The condition of the person who reportedly attacked them was unknown at the time of the release.



Authorities didn’t immediately provide the names of the law enforcement officers or the person who was shot.



The investigation into the reported attack and shooting has been turned over to Arkansas State Police.