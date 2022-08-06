Tools & Toys: Riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder and Towel Pops





Riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder

What's to love: Travel is hard enough these days and anything to make it a little easier is welcome. This cup holder uses strong hook and loop closures to attach between the extended bars of a rolling suitcase handle.

What does it do: The double holder can hold two drinks, or a drink and other important items, leaving hands-free to read, use a laptop or tend to children. The cup holder fits on any roller suitcases with handles from 15 to 17 centimeters wide and holds 8- to 24-ounce coffee cups and water bottles. When done, the cup holder folds flat and can be slipped into a luggage pocket. The holder sells for $14.99 and comes in a variety of colors and patterns. For more information visit riemot.com.

■ ■ ■

Towel Pop

What's to love: No tools needed to install this towel holder to a wall. It uses a peel and stick design for installation on a variety of surfaces. This would be great for apartments because there will be no holes in the wall.

What does it do: Towel Pop comes in round, square and triangular shapes and in a variety of colors making it easy to match a homeowner's style. Use them to keep a towel handy in the kitchen, bath, shop or garden shed. To use just pop a piece of the towel into the Towel Pop which uses flexible plastic to keep the towel in place. Towel Pops sell for $19.99 or $25.99 for the premium version which has a silver finish. Visit towelpop.com for more information.



