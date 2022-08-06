TRAVELERS 3, ROCKHOUNDS 2

Patrick Frick's go-ahead sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning proved the difference for the Arkansas Travelers on Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Arkansas starting pitcher Taylor Dollard was unable to pick up the victory despite allowing 2 earned runs and 6 hits across 5 2/3 innings of work as Mickey McDonald sent the first pitch from reliever Rob Kaminsky into right field, tying the game at 2-2 in the sixth.

The relief trio of Travis Kuhn, Braden Shipley and Collin Kober was nearly perfect, retiring nine of the last 10 RockHounds with one walk and no hits allowed.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. MIDLAND ROCKHOUNDS

WHEN 7:05 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KKSP-FM, 93.3, in Central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Prelander Berroa (0-1, 12.00 ERA); RockHounds: RHP Jack Cushing (6-2, 3.76 ERA)

TICKETS $13 box; $9 reserved; $7 general admission

PROMOTIONS Julio Rodriguez bobblehead giveaway

Travelers schedule

Through August

All times Central

August

DATE OPPONENT TIME

6 Midland 7:05 p.m.

7 Midland 1:35 p.m.

8 Off

9 NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.

10 NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.

11 NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.

12 NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

13 NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

14 NW Arkansas 1:35 p.m.

15 Off

16 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.

17 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.

18 at Springfield 7:05 p.m.

19 at Springfield 7:05 p.m.

20 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.

21 at Springfield 1:35 p.m.

22 Off

23 Tulsa 6:35 p.m.

24 Tulsa 6:35 p.m.

25 Tulsa 6:35 p.m.

26 Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

27 Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

28 Tulsa 1:35 p.m.

29 Off

30 at Midland 6:30 p.m.

31 at Midland 6:30 p.m.