TRAVELERS 3, ROCKHOUNDS 2
Patrick Frick's go-ahead sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning proved the difference for the Arkansas Travelers on Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.
Arkansas starting pitcher Taylor Dollard was unable to pick up the victory despite allowing 2 earned runs and 6 hits across 5 2/3 innings of work as Mickey McDonald sent the first pitch from reliever Rob Kaminsky into right field, tying the game at 2-2 in the sixth.
The relief trio of Travis Kuhn, Braden Shipley and Collin Kober was nearly perfect, retiring nine of the last 10 RockHounds with one walk and no hits allowed.
Today’s game
ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. MIDLAND ROCKHOUNDS
WHEN 7:05 p.m.
WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock
RADIO KKSP-FM, 93.3, in Central Arkansas
WEBSITE travs.com
PITCHERS Travs: RHP Prelander Berroa (0-1, 12.00 ERA); RockHounds: RHP Jack Cushing (6-2, 3.76 ERA)
TICKETS $13 box; $9 reserved; $7 general admission
PROMOTIONS Julio Rodriguez bobblehead giveaway
Travelers schedule
Through August
All times Central
August
DATE OPPONENT TIME
6 Midland 7:05 p.m.
7 Midland 1:35 p.m.
8 Off
9 NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.
10 NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.
11 NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.
12 NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.
13 NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.
14 NW Arkansas 1:35 p.m.
15 Off
16 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.
17 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.
18 at Springfield 7:05 p.m.
19 at Springfield 7:05 p.m.
20 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.
21 at Springfield 1:35 p.m.
22 Off
23 Tulsa 6:35 p.m.
24 Tulsa 6:35 p.m.
25 Tulsa 6:35 p.m.
26 Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
27 Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
28 Tulsa 1:35 p.m.
29 Off
30 at Midland 6:30 p.m.
31 at Midland 6:30 p.m.