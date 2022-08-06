UAPB’s first day sees mixed results

PINE BLUFF -- University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Coach Doc Gamble has been roaming college sidelines for more than 20 years, so there was nothing he saw out of his players in their first fall practice Friday that caught him off guard.

Players sprinted to and from drills during the majority of the session, with the veterans taking on the leadership roles that their head coach routinely expects. But Gamble also saw the same starry-eyed looks in the faces of his freshmen that he's grown accustomed to during this particular time of the year.

"I was just joking with [freshmen] and some of the other new guys because they always want to post everything on social media about doing this, that and the other," Gamble explained. "And then when they get here, their eyes are bigger than a silver dollar. But I did tell them things will slow down at some point.

"All in all, it was a typical first day. Some good, some bad and some ugly."

That mixture can practically sum up the Golden Lions' play last season when they went from first in the Southwestern Athletic Conference's West Division during the spring to last in the fall. But UAPB's quest to reverse its fortunes started in earnest on a warm morning at Simmons Bank Field.

The Golden Lions practiced in shorts and helmets in the first of 13 practices over a two-week span. They won't put on full pads until Thursday, but that's a minor detail considering what the bigger picture entails.

UAPB is trying to show that the previous season was more an aberration than the norm, especially after it motored its way to a division title in April of 2021. A major aspect of that championship run was that the Golden Lions were able to relatively stay injury free, but things were the complete opposite months later. Players were going down so frequently that some offensive skill players were moved to the defensive secondary.

Gamble is banking on that situation not happening again.

"I always say strength in numbers," he said. "We've got numbers out there now. As long as we keep it that way, we're going to be really good. ... I'm talking about really, really good.

"This is the best offseason we've had since I've been here. We've got kids that look like Division I athletes after six weeks of training. We got a full year of weight training in, full year of winter workouts, had spring ball and then our summer workouts. Those are the things you have to have going into a season."

Gamble pointed out that all of UAPB's scholarship players, including freshmen, were on campus during the summer, which allowed them to get in early work. On Friday, several of those first-year guys took steps forward in their initial practice and as a result, may find themselves in position for even bigger roles by the time the season opener rolls around.

But for everything the team did well on Day 1, there were equally things that weren't so good.

"The older guys know how to practice, that was evident," Gamble said. "Then the new ones, they've got to learn how we do things. But we don't want those older guys feeling comfortable either.

"We want to make it a competition to see who can do what. You put all the good ones together, it looks good. Put the new ones together, it looks bad. Put them both together, it looks ugly. But the best thing about it, they're all confident in each other, and that's always a good thing."