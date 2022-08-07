Arkansas achievers

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has awarded $20,000 in scholarships to eight students attending Arkansas universities with agricultural programs. The scholarship recipients are: Rachel Davis, Mammoth Springs, Agriculture Business major, and Magon James, DeWitt, Animal Science major, Arkansas State University; Leon Fields, Russellville, Agriculture Education major, and Laney Moore, Danville, Agriculture Education major, Arkansas Tech University; Jonathan Horton, Russell-ville, Agribusiness major, and Mallory Landreth, Taylor, Poultry Science major, Southern Arkansas University; and Gracie Hewat, Fayetteville, Agriculture Education major, and Anna Mathis, Harrison, Agricultural Communications and Leadership major, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Seven students from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock have been selected for Acxiom Diversity Scholarships. The recipients are Oluwaseyi Adeliyi, information science; Abiola Sylvester Akinnubi, information science; Dayo Banjo, computer science; Mayor Gurung, information science; John Intifunie Nsaman, business information systems and analytics; Sodiq Oyedotun, business information systems and analytics; and Connice Trimmingham, computer science. The initiative provides $5,000 scholarships and internships to full-time students from diverse backgrounds.

Amanda Fleming, a University of Arkansas, Fayetteville master’s degree student in food science, has been awarded an American Wine Society Educational Foundation/Banfi Auction Scholarship. The scholarship is for $3,500. Fleming’s research is focused on “Investigating Quality Attributes and Wine Production Methods of Arkansas-Grown Grapes.” Two biologists with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission received high praise from national waterfowl conservation organization Delta Waterfowl. Luke Naylor, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission chief of wildlife management, and Jason “Buck” Jackson, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Wetlands Program coordinator, were honored with Delta Waterfowl’s Conservation Leader Award for leading the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Waterfowl Rice Incentive Conservation Enhancement Program, a new effort to increase flooded rice on the landscape and offer increased hunting opportunities on managed lands.

Lashae Hall, a senior chemical engineering student in the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville College of Engineering, has been awarded the 2022 FutureFuel Scholarship Award. The Terry Martin Endowed Outstanding Intern Award sponsored by Future-Fuel Chemical Company is a $1,000 scholarship provided annually to outstanding interns. Hall spent this summer as the wastewater engineering intern in the Office of Water Quality at the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment.

Columbia County Treasurer Selena Blair was unanimously elected president of the Arkansas County Treasurer’s Association. Elections were held at Fairfield Bay during the treasurers’ summer continuing education meeting. As president, she will preside over all treasurers’ meetings, appoint committees, fill vacancies, and ensure that all orders, resolutions, and directives of the Arkansas County Treasurer’s Association Board and/or Association are carried out.

Brandon and Lauren Martin of Judsonia in White County received the Young Farmers and Ranchers Achievement Award from the Arkansas Farm Bureau. They received a $35,000 cash prize and a trip to the 2023 American Farm Bureau Convention in Puerto Rico to compete for the national award. The Achievement Award recognizes young farmers and ranchers in Arkansas who have excelled in their farming/ranching operations and exhibited outstanding leadership abilities. The award is designed for an individual or couple ages 18-35 involved in full-time production agriculture with a majority of their income subject to normal production risks.

Sara Beth Johnson of Hickory Plains in Lonoke County won the Young Farmers and Ranchers Excellence in Agriculture Award from the Arkansas Farm Bureau. The award recognizes the accomplishments of people ages 18-35 who do not earn the majority of their income through farming but who are involved in farming and Arkansas Farm Bureau. As winner of the Excellence in Agriculture Award, she will receive an $11,000 cash prize and a trip to the 2023 American Farm Bureau Convention to compete for the national award.

Solomon Ojo, a Ph.D. student at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, has been awarded a 2022 Optics and Photonics Education Scholarship by SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, in recognition of his potential for contributions to the field. Ojo studies materials science and engineering. He is researching innovative semiconductor materials growth and advanced nano-fabrication techniques.

Emma Bain has been awarded the Bridge Scholarship to attend the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana. This award is $1,000 per academic year. Bain is a graduate of Spring Hill High School. She is the daughter of Derik and Jessica Bain. Emma plans to study general education.

Twenty-six poultry science students from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville have received scholarships from The Poultry Federation, a multistate organization that represents the poultry and egg industry in Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. The federation’s scholarship program is funded by the Arkansas Nutrition Conference and the Allied Industries Scholarship Auction. The 2022-23 recipients pursuing a poultry science degree at the U of A are: Annalise Anderson, Ph.D. student.

Benjamin Angel, M.S. student.

Samantha Beitia, Ph.D. student.

Morgan Bonner, sophomore.

Arjun Chapagain, M.S. student.

Katelyn Clark, senior.

Renee Cude, senior.

Colten Dale, senior.

Ellis Freel, junior.

Jay Hampton, M.S. student.

Seth Hufford, senior.

Clay Maynard, Ph.D. student.

Payton McGinnis, senior.

Muhammed Ali Muhammed, junior.

Blake Nelson, M.S. student.

Abigeal Omolewu, Ph.D. student.

Benjamin Parsons, Ph.D. student.

Alessandro Rocchi, senior.

Kylie Roesler, senior.

Jossie Santamaria, Ph.D. student.

Madison Smalley, junior.

Chloe Smith, junior.

Jean-Remi Teyssier, Ph.D. student.

Emily Traylor, junior.

Lyla Warren, junior.

Savannah Wells-Crafton, M.S. student.

Arkansas Achievers is an opportunity to give recognition to Arkansans for their achievements. Civilian and military achievements are accepted.

Please follow these guidelines: Achiever(s):

1) Must be an Arkansan or have graduated from a school in Arkansas.

2) Received an award, scholarship, medal or promotion.

Pageants, deans’ lists, graduations or military enlistments are not accepted.

No photographs please.

To submit an Achiever email us at news@arkansasonline.com with the words “Arkansas Achievers” in the subject line.