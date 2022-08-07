Bankruptcy Watch

ALEXANDER Tammy Renea Hill, 6312 Lena, July 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
Carol Elizabeth Fowler, 12814 East Polk Road, July 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
Lawanna F. Simmons-Sullivan, 13808 Hickory Glen Drive, Aug. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
ALMA Keith Derby Mathew, 2100 Ingalls Lane, Apt. A, July 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
AUSTIN Jenni-Ann M. Hernandez, 121 Peach St., Aug. 1, 2022, Chapter 7.
BARLING Riley Quinn Martin, 506 J St., Aug. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
Christopher Hatch, 1130 Springhill Road, Unit B, Aug. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
Allison Hatch, 1130 Springhill Road, Unit B, Aug. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
BATESVILLE Felicia Ann Ferrell, 375 Blue Creek Road, July 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
BENTON Jerald Falco, 7518 Congo Road, July 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Khaedijha Penny, 3203 McKensie Drive, July 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Joy D. Hogue, 1736 Foxrun Road, July 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
D Findley Construction, LLC., 3498 Stockton Drive, July 29, 2022, Chapter 11.
Eric T. Wilken, 5050 Maple Leaf Drive, Aug. 3, 2022, Chapter 7.
Angela R. Wilken, 5050 Maple Leaf Drive, Aug. 3, 2022, Chapter 7.
BRYANT Richard James Childers, P.O. Box 403, July 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
Joshua Newell, 507 S.E. Second St., July 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
CABOT Duane William Marshall, 15927 Old Hwy 5, July 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
Randy Eakle, 16 Warren St., July 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jasen Newell Page, 101B N. Park St., Aug. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
CHARLESTON Betty Lee Clark, 211 Chaffee Road, July 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
CLARKSVILLE Patricia Tangerae Smith, 438 CR 3281, July 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
Joshua C. Kimes, 12 Thompson Drive, Aug. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
Tera Kimes, 12 Thompson Drive, Aug. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
CLINTON John Wesley Earls, 3316 U.S. 65 South, Aug. 1, 2022, Chapter 7.
Kathryn Elaine Earls, 3316 U.S. 65 South, Aug. 1, 2022, Chapter 7.
CONWAY Kimberly Mraz, 14 Christian Way, July 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
Kimberly Cooper, 51 Frances Drive, July 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kenna Jeanette Jeffus, 4975 Hwy 64 W, July 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
Lynetta Morris, 813 Spruce St., July 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
Perry M. Carter, 835 S. Donaghey Ave., Apt. 427, Aug. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
Darnell Charles Porter, 888 Heather Circle, Aug. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
DE WITT Rickey Allen Richmond, 202 E. Fifth St., Apt. 8, July 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
EL DORADO Lee L. Barnes, Jr., 1600 E. Short Hillsboro, No. A1A, Aug. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Earline Barnes, 1600 E. Short Hillsboro, No. A1A, Aug. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
EUDORA Cameron D. Thomas, Sr., P.O. Box 345, July 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
FARMINGTON Richard D. Mhoon, 307 Willow Ave., July 30, 2022, Chapter 7.
Jeannie M. Mhoon, 307 Willow Ave., July 30, 2022, Chapter 7.
FAYETTEVILLE Chad A. Aaserude, 17835 Tarrmel Road, July 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
Keith A. Reed, 3851 E. River Bluff Cove, Aug. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
Lisa A. Reed, 3851 E. River Bluff Cove, Aug. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
FORT SMITH Pamela Sue Woodard, 2521 Louisville St., July 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
Tasha White-Kennedy, 8624 Skypark Drive, July 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
GARFIELD Craig Martin, Sr., 13637 N. Old Wire Road, July 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Tonia Martin, 13637 N. Old Wire Road, July 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
GILLETT Sylvester Cleveland, P.O. Box 196, July 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
Laventris Reeves, P.O. Box 196, July 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
GREENBRIER Kevin Michael Stephens, 162 Pinnacle Springs Road, July 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
Amy Michelle Stephens, 162 Pinnacle Springs Road, July 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
GREENWOOD Aaron L. Thorne, 1808 Eastgate Drive, July 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
Lisa Thorne, 1808 Eastgate Drive, July 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
HAMBURG Danny Lavoun Smith, 140 Ashley Road 460, July 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
Keith Allen Barton, 206 E. Savage, Aug. 3, 2022, Chapter 13.
Frances Tharp Barton, 206 E. Savage, Aug. 3, 2022, Chapter 13.
HARRISON Matthew R. Duck, 1919 Nandina, No. 9, July 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
Jamey D. Duck, 1919 Nandina, No. 9, July 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
Abbie D. Taylor, 3427 Ark. 206 East, July 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
HIGDEN Scott Leroy Ivie, 105 Pine Hill Estates, Aug. 3, 2022, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS Blake Adam Bratton, 129 Walker Court, July 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Timothy Burton Sassaman Sr., 349 Lakeland Drive, July 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
Donna Jean Sassaman, 349 Lakeland Drive, July 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
Sammie Gene Yandell, Jr., 112 Chadwood St., July 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Becky Jean Yandell, 112 Chadwood St., July 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Brian D. Sharrock, 290 Willman Square, July 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Shaila S. Sharrock, 290 Willman Square, July 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Paul Anthony Nagy, 104 Saxony St., July 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
Barrie Ellen Nagy, 104 Saxony St., July 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE Billy Joe Brown, 79 S. Beryl Road, July 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
Ruth Waneta Brown, 79 S. Beryl Road, July 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
Robbie Davis, 94 Lowery Lane, Aug. 3, 2022, Chapter 7.
Kristy Davis, 94 Lowery Lane, Aug. 3, 2022, Chapter 7.
JASPER Johanna B. Parker, HC 70 Box 591, July 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
JONESBORO Denicia Corbin, 3500 Oak Lawn Ave., Unit A, July 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
Mary Alice Mills, 703 Gladiolus Drive, Apt. E9, Aug. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
JUDSONIA Brandon Trea Sinkey, 350 Safley Road, Aug. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
LITTLE ROCK Delores VanPelt, 11901 Pleasant Ridge Road, Apt. 601, July 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
Brian Edward Roper, 1521 Breckenridge Drive, July 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
LaTonya A. Clay, 5816 W. 59th St., July 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jamie Rice, 10640 Rivercrest Drive, July 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
Daniel Clark, 13600 Wimbeldon Loop, Apt. 513, July 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
Cherry E. Johnson, 12202 Teton Forest Drive, July 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
Ashlee Amber Williams, P.O. Box 250302, July 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jason Summerville, 21 Glenmere Drive, July 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
Jomecia Summerville, 21 Glenmere Drive, July 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
Tyredia L. Johnson, 2501 Riverfront Drive, Aug. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
Robert Syrstad, 217 S. Ridge Road, Aug. 3, 2022, Chapter 13.
DeAnna J. Nix, 2420 Riverfront Drive, No. 1005, Aug. 3, 2022, Chapter 13.
LONOKE Claudette Derden, 135 North Vestal Drive, Aug. 3, 2022, Chapter 7.
MABELVALE Shawn T. Green, 10100 Bluebird Sardis Lane, July 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Daniel D. Degonia, 8314 Olive Hill Drive, Aug. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jacqueline K. Degonia, 8314 Olive Hill Drive, Aug. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
MAGNOLIA Jan Marie Kiilsgaard, 1303 High School Drive, July 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Marja Lu'Faye Berry, 911 Columbia Road 5, July 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
MALVERN Richard D. Mathues, 31821 U.S. 67, Aug. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
MARION Timothy J. Parnell, Jr., 713 L. H. Polk, July 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
MARKED TREE Katherine E. Gunn, 122 Pecan St., Aug. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
MAUMELLE Matthew Shaun Turner, 3 Shady Cove, Aug. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Stephanie Marie Turner, 3 Shady Cove, Aug. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
MONTICELLO Violet Carole Shirey, 192 Hoover Lane, Aug. 1, 2022, Chapter 7.
MOUNTAIN HOME Theodore D. Uffman, 709 E. Fourth St., Aug. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
Maria A. Uffman, 709 E. Fourth St., Aug. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Roman Avelia Lockheart, 2118 W. Short 17th St., July 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
Katina Reshea DeGraftenreed, 13705 Trethorne Circle, July 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
Chasity Oates, 5603 Bluebell Drive, Aug. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
Annie L Golatt, 2600 W. Pershing Blvd., Apt. 40, Aug. 3, 2022, Chapter 7.
OLA Kippy Irons, 16485 S. Ark. 27, Aug. 3, 2022, Chapter 7.
PINE BLUFF Ray Edward James, 7820 Dairy Lane, July 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
Cindy Leigh James, 7820 Dairy Lane, July 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
REDFIELD James Ronald Rychly, Jr., 3209 N. Ark. 365, July 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
Jennifer Kay Rychly, 3209 N. Ark. 365, July 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
ROE Brittney D. Mensch, 2727 Ark. 366, July 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
ROGERS Derek Karl Holmes, 415 E. Marietta Court, July 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
Daniel Steven Barfield, 3704 W. Legacy Lane, Aug. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Frances Lynnette Gomez, 3704 W. Legacy Lane, Aug. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
ROLAND Lance Alan Adams, 19900 East Pinnacle Road, July 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
ROSE BUD Donald Wayne Lackey, 144 Turner Road, Aug. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
SEARCY Brittany Windle, 1107 W. Center Ave., Aug. 3, 2022, Chapter 13.
SHERIDAN David L. Harp, 1077 Grant 73, Aug. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
SHERWOOD Maria D. Ventura, 301 Ann Ave., Apt. A, July 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
Jadelene Gordon, 110 Elmwood Ave., July 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
Stuart A. Briant, 9100 Woodbine Drive, Aug. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
Billy J. Briant, 9100 Woodbine Drive, Aug. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
SILOAM SPRINGS Brian Earl Ames, 2041 Woodtree Court, July 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Rashelle Lynn Ames, 2041 Woodtree Court, July 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
SPRINGDALE Matthew Bott, 330 Joy Carol Loop, July 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kathryn Bott, 330 Joy Carol Loop, July 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
STEPHENS Terry Miller, 1560 Columbia Road 63, Aug. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
STUTTGART Jimmie Refeld, Jr., 512 S. Anna St., July 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
SWEET HOME Kim Wynonia Withers, P.O. Box 442, July 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
TEXARKANA William P. Robinson, 2200 Rose St., Aug. 1, 2022, Chapter 7.
TONTITOWN Elmer Habid Guerrero, P.O. Box 164, Aug. 3, 2022, Chapter 7.
Miranda Rennee Guerrero, P.O. Box 164, Aug. 3, 2022, Chapter 7.
TRASKWOOD Maria Anne Kelley, 4994 Ark. 229 North, July 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
VAN BUREN Dalton Lee Smith-Morphis, 1108 Shanna Drive, July 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
Tiffany Jean Smith-Morphis, 1108 Shanna Drive, July 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
WEST MEMPHIS Teresa A. Griffin, 616 S. Roselawn Drive, Aug. 1, 2022, Chapter 7.
WHITE HALL Anthony Julius Spadoni, 506 Flagg St., July 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Brandon Michael Lewis, 1901 Ashley Road, July 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
Alvin D. Akins, 212 Adams Road, Aug. 3, 2022, Chapter 13.