Birth Announcements

Today at 2:30 a.m.


Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

July 27

Jimmy and Jenna Yates, Benton, daughter.

Anjuli Koshal and Frank Kumpuris, Little Rock, daughter.

July 29

Lyndsay Moore and Daniel Harrison, Benton, daughter.

Jeremy and Nina Maddox, Maumelle, daughter.

Grant and Victoria Chandler, Little Rock, son.

July 30

Ashleigh Kelley and Christopher Cooks, Little Rock, son.

Cody and Abby Voye, Jacksonville, daughter.

July 31

Miranda Thomas and Larry Hatchett, Little Rock, daughter.

Aug. 2

Seth and Martha Myrick-Weisheit, Benton, daughter.

Aug. 4

Joshua and Ciera Jeffery, White Hall, daughter.


