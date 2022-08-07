British boy, 12, off life support

LONDON -- A 12-year-old boy who had been in a coma for four months died Saturday at a London hospital after doctors ended the life-sustaining treatment his family had fought to continue.

Archie Battersbee's mother, Hollie Dance, said her son died at 12:15 p.m., about two hours after the hospital began withdrawing treatment. British courts had rejected both the family's effort to extend treatment and a request to move Archie to a hospice, saying neither move was in the child's best interests.

"I'm the proudest mum in the world," Dance said as she stood outside the hospital and wept. "Such a beautiful little boy and he fought right until the very end."

Archie was found unconscious at home with a ligature over his head on April 7. His parents believe he may have been taking part in an online challenge that went wrong.

Doctors concluded Archie was brain-stem dead soon after the accident and sought to end the long list of treatments that kept him alive, including artificial respiration, medication to regulate his bodily functions and round-the-clock nursing care. But his family objected, claiming Archie had shown signs of life and wouldn't have wanted them to give up hope.

The disagreement triggered weeks of legal arguments as Archie's parents sought to force the hospital to continue life-sustaining treatments. Doctors at the Royal London Hospital argued there was no chance of recovery and he should be allowed to die.

After a series of courts ruled it was in Archie's best interest that he be allowed to die, the family asked for permission to move the him to a hospice. The hospital said Archie's condition was so unstable that moving him would hasten his death.

On Friday, High Court Judge Lucy Theis rejected the family's request, ruling that Archie should remain in the hospital while treatment was withdrawn.

That ruling was carried out Saturday after the U.K. Court of Appeal and the European Court of Human Rights refused to take up the case. But Archie's family said his death was anything but peaceful.

The hospital expressed its condolences and thanked the doctors and nurses who had looked after Archie.

"They provided high quality care with extraordinary compassion over several months in often trying and distressing circumstances," said Alistair Chesser, chief medical officer of Barts Health NHS Trust, which runs the hospital. "This tragic case not only affected the family and his carers but touched the hearts of many across the country."

Under British law, it is common for courts to intervene when parents and doctors disagree on a child's medical treatment. The best interests of the child take primacy over the parents' right to decide what they believe is best.





Ilora Finlay, a professor of palliative medicine at Cardiff University and member of the House of Lords, said last week she hopes the Conservative government will hold an independent inquiry into different ways of handling these cases. Deciding such disputes through an adversarial court process doesn't help anybody, she said.

"The parents don't want to go to court. The doctors don't want to go to court. The managers don't want to go to court," Finlay told Times Radio. "My worry is that ... we need an alternative way of managing the communication between the doctors and the parents."

The difficulty for parents is that they are in shock and often want to deny that there has been a catastrophic brain injury, Finlay said.

Archie's family was supported by the Christian Concern, which campaigns on end-of-life issues and the role of religion in society.

"The events of the last few weeks raise many significant issues including questions of how death is defined, how those decisions are made and the place of the family," Christian Concern Chief Executive Andrea Williams said.