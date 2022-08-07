Business people

ADVOCACY

Abbie Guin has joined the Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation's organization and member programs department.

Excel by Eight has hired Adena J. White as communications director.

BANKING

Tyler Weddle of Little Rock has joined Crews & Associates as a financial advisor for the Crews Asset Management program.

Arvest Bank has named Ninish Ukkan as Chief Technology Officer.

Meredith Duke has joined Stone Bank as a Loan Assistant.

HIGHER EDUCATION

Kailash Bohara has been appointed as an extension specialist of fish health for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Department of Aquaculture/Fisheries.

The University of Central Arkansas has named Amanda Horton as executive director of public appearances.

MARKETING

Media & More Consulting has hired Brookelynn Mason as a marketing specialist.

MEDICAL

Pebbles Fagan, Ph.D., MPH, has assumed the role of associate director for Cancer Prevention and Control for the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

WHERE TO SEND NOTICES

Notices of executive promotions, new hires or job changes should be sent to: People Editor; Business News Department; Arkansas Democrat-Gazette; P.O. Box 2221; Little Rock, Ark. 72203, or by email to news@arkansasonline.com. Notices should be limited to a few paragraphs and may be accompanied by a photograph, preferably a glossy black and white, which will be used on a space available basis. Photos cannot be returned.