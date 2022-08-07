Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Today

Sales Tax Holiday continues

The sales tax holiday on clothes and school supplies continues until 11:59 p.m. tonight. The State of Arkansas will hold its sales tax holiday allowing shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain Electronic Devices, School Supplies, School Art Supplies, School Instructional Materials, and Clothing free of state and local sales or use tax. All retailers are required to participate and may not charge tax on items that are legally tax-exempt during the Sales Tax Holiday," according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration's website. Details: https://www.dfa.arkansas.gov/excise-tax/sales-and-use-tax/sales-tax-holiday.

Auditions set for Murder on The Orient Express

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host auditions for "Agatha Christie's Murder on The Orient Express" from noon-8 p.m. Aug. 7. Performances are slated for Oct. 14-16 and 21-23. Auditions are open to ages 16 and older and no experience is required. Auditions are by appointment only and will be held in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater, 627 S. Main St. Interested participants should register at asc701.org/auditions. Details: ASC Theater Programs Manger Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Mount Nebo honors pastor

Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist, 3201 W. Second Ave., will celebrate the 41st anniversary of the pastor, Larry C. Battles, at 11 a.m. Aug. 7. J. Dawson Williams, associate minister at Clayton Chapel Baptist Church of Sherwood, will be the special guest preacher, according to a news release.

Monday, Aug. 8

Early voting set for Watson Chapel election

Early voting will continue from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Jefferson County Courthouse on Watson Chapel School District's special election. Election day is Aug. 9 and Watson Chapel voters will be asked to accept or reject a district millage rate increase of 5.7, which would make the total millage 39.8. The estimated proceeds from the increase, projected at $8,651,632, would cover Watson Chapel's contribution of a cost-share agreement with the Arkansas Department of Education to construct a new high school at the present junior high location. The state department has agreed to contribute $14,564,877, or nearly 79% of the estimated project cost. Voters will vote at polling sites from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9.

Watson Chapel board to meet

Watson Chapel School District will have a regular school board meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 8 at the district office, 4100 Camden Road. The agenda includes the financial statement, an increase in adult meal prices, the superintendent's report, and personnel. Details: (870) 879-0220.

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Watson Chapel holds special election

Watson Chapel School District will hold special election Aug. 9 on a tax increase with proceeds used toward building a new high school. Voters will be asked to accept or reject a district millage rate increase of 5.7, which would make the total millage 39.8. The estimated proceeds from the increase, projected at $8,651,632, would cover Watson Chapel's contribution of a cost-share agreement with the Arkansas Department of Education to construct a new high school at the present junior high location. The state department has agreed to contribute $14,564,877, or nearly 79% of the estimated project cost. According to the Jefferson County Election Commission, eight polls covering 37 precincts will be open Aug. 9 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.: South Pinewood Baptist Church: 51, 53, 56, 57, 59; Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church: 54, 55, 58, 66, 67; Gospel Temple Missionary Baptist Church: 61, 62, 64, 414, 415, 416; Highland Baptist Church: 306, 307, 308, 309, 310, 450; St. Peter's Rock Missionary Baptist Church: 311, 312, 316, 451, 452; Good Faith Carr United Methodist Church: 314, 322, 324, 325, 326, 327; First Missionary Baptist Church: 315, 317, 323; New Town Missionary Baptist Church: 417.

TOPPS gives away food

TOPPS, a non- profit organization, will give away food in a drive-thru method at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at 1000 Townsend Drive. Food boxes will be handed out on a first come, first served basis until all boxes are gone, according to a news release. Details: TOPPS, (870) 850-6011.

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 9

Exit ramp closures set along I-530

Overnight ramp closures are scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 9-10, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. on several exits along Interstate 530 to replace stop bars and direction signs, according to a news release. Ramp closures will begin at 10 p.m. Tuesday at Exit 32 (Highway 256) on I-530 South. Exits 34 (White Hall), 39 (Highway 79 interchange), and 43 (Walmart) will be closed from 2-4 a.m. Each ramp is expected to be closed for one hour. On Wednesday, work will continue at Exit 20 (Redfield) and will proceed south until completion. Drivers will be directed through ramp areas via message boards, signs, and traffic drums. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. Motorists can also follow ARDOT on Twitter @IdriveArkansas for traffic and @myARDOT for everything else.

Jefferson County election board to meet

The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will hold two called meetings, according to chairman Mike Adam. Tuesday, Watson Chapel School District voters will be asked to accept or reject a district millage rate increase of 5.7, which would make the total millage 39.8. The election commissioners will meet Tuesday and remain in session until unofficial election results are announced at approximately 9 p.m. at the election center, 123 Main St. In the event commissioners are required to make a decision requiring a vote while the polls are open, it will be at the election center, according to a news release. Wednesday, the commissioners will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the election center. The agenda includes an update on an election reimbursement request and public comments on new business agenda items (two minutes per speaker). New business includes to adjudicate any provisional and absentee ballots and approve manual audit of unofficial election results.

ARTSpace hosts Game on Main

Youth in grades 5-12 are invited to Game on Main, a biweekly program at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. This month's dates are Tuesdays, Aug. 9 and Aug. 23 from 3:30-6 p.m. "This event will feature strategy and role-playing games as well as classic games like Guess Who, Uno, and chess," according to the release. This is a free community program and no registration is required. Details: Matthew Howard at mhoward@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, Aug. 11

Veterans Legal Clinic set

The Pine Bluff Veterans Legal Clinic will hold its monthly opening from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 11. The clinic is located at the Sgt. Elga Lee Roberts Veterans Center, 114 S. State St. Walk-ins are welcome, according to a news release. The Center for Arkansas Legal Services (CALS), the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs and the Little Rock VA Medical Center's Justice Outreach Program will have representatives available to consult with veterans. Veterans may also contact the CALS Help Line at 1-800-950-5817. Covid-19 guidelines will still be followed from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.) Details: Pine Bluff Mayor's Office, (870) 730-2000, ext. 7.

Beginning Thursday, Aug. 11

UAPB offers beekeeping workshop

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) will hold a workshop on beekeeping for beginners from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 11, 18 and 25 in the S.J. Parker 1890 Extension Complex auditorium, 2300 L.A. "Prexy" Davis Drive, according to a news release. Yong Park, Ph.D, UAPB associate professor of agriculture and entomologist/beekeeper, will lead the sessions. The course costs $30. Payments can be made in room 112 of the S.J. Parker Agricultural Research Center, 2102 Oliver Road at UAPB. Payments should be made via check or money order only and payable to the "UAPB Small Farm Program." All monies are non-refundable. Details: UAPB Small Farm Program at (870) 575-7225 or wilkinsha@uapb.edu.

Beginning Thursday, Aug. 11

Neighborhood Watch meetings set

Neighborhood Watch meetings have been scheduled and residents are urged to attend, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department. The following will be held: Central Park and Taylor Association will meet Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. at Family Church, 2309 S. Poplar St. Faucett Road along with Jefferson Heights and Calvary Association will meet Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave. Sheraton Park meets Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 4101 Hazel St. East Harding and Belmont/Broadmoor meets Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, 812 E. Harding Ave. (subject to change.) University Park meets Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. at Family Community Development Center, 1001 N. Palm St.Details: Alicia Dorn at adorn@pbpd.org.

Friday, Aug. 12

Public meeting set on transit plan

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) will conduct public meetings across the state to seek input on an update to the federally required Statewide Public Transit Coordination Plan. The local event will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 12 at Pine Bluff Transit, 2300 E. Harding Ave., according to a news release. The public may view plan materials and provide written comments through an online survey until 4:30 p.m. Aug. 31. For details, participants may view the following online: Current (2018) Statewide Transit Coordination Plan at https://www.ardot.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/ARDOT-Transit-Coordination-Plan-2018.pdf . Transit Provider Survey at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScsPhQRAQWqy03LTjHlPNZTHfES-tbgiS1ny0UwHMkcAQO4RA/viewform. Transit User Survey at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSebUCecLxvmqFolyXztAb9sr5gRYzPjgd4AqNaNU3K83rcEYw/viewform.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 12

Agency sets fund-raiser, school event

Arkansas Community Organizations will host two events. On Aug. 12, the agency will hold a rib tip dinner fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 12 at the agency's office, 3712 W. 34th Ave. The dinners will include potato salad or coleslaw, baked beans, dessert, water or a drink for $12, according to a news release. On Aug. 13, from 9-11 a.m. the organization will have a back-to-school supply giveaway/membership drive at Central Park, 600 S. Hickory St. Free hot dogs and other refreshments will be served. Details: Rosetta Madison, (870) 536-6300.