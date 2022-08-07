North Little Rock notebook: City ends pickup of electronic trash; Salaam a finalist for teacher of year

City ends pickup of electronic trash

North Little Rock trash trucks will no longer pick up electronic items because of limits of the local landfill, the city announced on its Facebook page this week.

Electronics, such as televisions, printers and microwaves, should instead be dropped off at 418 West 13th St. on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 a.m. and every third Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon.

To dispose of a larger electric item, including air conditioning units and refrigerators, residents should call the North Little Rock Sanitation Department at 501-371-8340.

Salaam a finalist for teacher of year

Capri Salaam, a social studies teacher at North Little Rock Middle School Seventh and Eighth Grade Campus, is one of four finalists for Arkansas Teacher of the Year.

Salaam, who has been with the district since 2015, has made it to the semifinals for the statewide contest.

Salaam, along with the other semi-finalist, attended a ceremony at the Governor's Mansion, last week .