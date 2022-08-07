Club news featuring Genealogists, bowlers and Fly Tyers

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet in person at 11:45 a.m. Aug. 11 at Mermaids Restaurant in Fayetteville. The program will be presented by Lee Anne Wiederkehr, Master Gardener at Headquarters House Museum. The meeting will also be available over Zoom. Email the club for a link to the meeting.

Information: Email fvillerotary@gmail.com.

NARFE

Bella Vista Chapter 1547, National Active and Retired Federal Employees, will meet at 10 a.m. Aug. 12 at in the community room of First Community Bank, 21196 U.S. 71 South, Pineville, Mo., just past Walmart and McDonald's. The guest speaker will be Xyta Lucas, who will speak about the history of Bella Vista.

All current and retired federal employees and their spouses are welcome.

Information: (479) 855-1676.

SAR

The General Lafayette Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, will meet at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 13 at Whole Hog Cafe, 3009 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. Visitors are welcome.

Information: (479) 521-3194 or (479) 751-2489.

Artists

The Ozark Creative Artists will meet at 9 a.m. Aug. 13 at Forest Hills Baptist Church, 1702 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. This month Susan Johnson will teach a class using colored pencils. She will supply the black paper for the project. Colors to be used are red, green, orange and white. Please bring white graphite paper for tracing the pattern. Some colored pencils are available, but if you have a set, please bring them with you and a pencil sharpener.

The Ozark Creative Artists offers community service projects such as painting memory boxes for hospitals and supporting the Benton County Women's Shelter. Painters of all skill levels make up the organization. Those interested in attending are asked to text Lynda at (262) 308-4454.

MOAA

The Northwest Arkansas Chapter, Military Officers Association of America, is having its August dinner meeting on Aug. 19 at Mermaids Seafood Restaurant, 2217 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. A social hour will begin at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Cost is $25 per person, and casual dress is recommended.

Anyone eligible for membership and Chapter members (including spouses and guests) are invited. The chapter is open to active duty, former and retired officers and warrant officers of the U.S. Armed Forces from all components (Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard as well as the Public Health Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration).

The guest speaker will be Rachel Whitaker from the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Her topic is "Hollywood in the Ozarks." The presentation explores the connection between the Hollywood film industry and the Arkansas Ozarks to include films shot here in Northwest Arkansas, people from our area who went on to work in Hollywood, and a little bit of "gossip" about both.

Also, participants will hear updates from chapter board members about the myriad programs MOAA pursues, such as the veterans' scholarship program, expansion of the Fayetteville National Cemetery, teaching U.S. flag history and etiquette to more than 4,000 fifth graders in Northwest Arkansas, and the nationally recognized mentorship program with Army and Air Force ROTC programs at the University of Arkansas.

MOAA is the nation's largest and most influential association of military officers. It is an independent, nonprofit, politically nonpartisan organization based in Washington, D.C. With more than 350,000 members from every branch of service, MOAA is powerful force speaking for a strong national defense and personnel benefits for all current and former service members and their families. The Northwest Arkansas Chapter actively supports these endeavors.

RSVP is requested by Aug. 11.

Information: crawfordhogs@yahoo.com.

Genealogists

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Bentonville Public Library at 405 S. Main St.

Marcia Conners, who has researched for over 40 years and taught classes for 15 years, will speak on "Where to Look When the Courthouse Burned." Although more challenging, she will explain what other records and sources are available for genealogical information.

The public is welcome.

Bowling

The Bella Vista Fall Bowling League is looking for senior ladies to join them. There are openings for full-time bowlers and substitutions. The league bowls on Tuesday mornings at 9:30 p.m. in Rogers.

Information: (479) 366-0265 or (479) 426-2696.

Fly Tyers

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club is changing its meeting location. The club will meet in the lower level of the United Lutheran Church at the corner of Forest Hills Boulevard and Cooper Road in Bella Vista. Meetings will continue to be held on Thursdays, with a social period beginning at 9 a.m. followed by the regular meeting at 10 a.m.

Access to the meeting room is through the main doors of the church building.

Information: https://sites.google.com/view/bellavistaflytyersclub/