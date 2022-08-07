



UAM names Slater new dean

The University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) announced the appointment of Shuneize Slater, Ph.D., as dean of the School of Mathematical and Natural Sciences.

Slater grew up in Dumas and graduated from UAM in 2009 with a Bachelor of Science in chemistry, according to a news release.

She earned her Ph.D. in pharmaceutical sciences in 2015 from the University of Mississippi.

Since 2016, Slater has been on the faculty at Rock Valley College at Illinois as an assistant professor of general and organic chemistry and as head of the Organic Chemistry division.

"Dr. Slater's knowledge of UAM and southeast Arkansas, her dynamic personality and her innovative approaches to serving students make her an ideal leader at a time of evolution and enhancement of university services," according to Crystal Halley, UAM's vice chancellor for Academic Affairs.

Slater's appointment began on Aug. 1.

"Dr. Slater will help move UAM into a future of ever greater excellence and achievement and accommodation of the needs and interests of our students," Halley said.

The School of Mathematical and Natural Sciences houses programs and courses in math, biology, chemistry, physics, physical science and earth science.

The school is regarded throughout the region and state for its successful pre-professional studies in dentistry, medicine, optometry, pharmacy and allied health (physical therapy, radiological technology, respiratory therapy, medical technology, occupational therapy and dental hygiene), according to the release.

Slater said she looks forward to the opportunities and challenges of her new position.

"Returning to southeast Arkansas and UAM fulfills a dream I have long had to serve the community I grew up in and the university that served me so well as an undergraduate," Slater said.

TOPPS gives away food

TOPPS, a non- profit organization, will give away food in a drive-thru method at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at 1000 Townsend Drive.

Food boxes will be handed out on a first come, first served basis until all boxes are gone, according to a news release.

The spsonsors include Pine Bluff Police Department, Canaan Christian Center, Green LLC, Arkansas Food Bank, Arkansas Hunger Alliance, Calvary Baptist Church of Little Rock, Zion Church of NWA, and TOPPS. Details: TOPPS, (870) 850-6011.

Exit ramp closures set along I-530

Overnight ramp closures are scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 9-10, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. on several exits along Interstate 530 to replace stop bars and direction signs, according to a news release.

Ramp closures will begin at 10 p.m. Tuesday at Exit 32 (Highway 256) on I-530 South. Exits 34 (White Hall), 39 (Highway 79 interchange), and 43 (Walmart) will be closed from 2-4 a.m. Each ramp is expected to be closed for one hour.

On Wednesday, work will continue at Exit 20 (Redfield) and will proceed south until completion.

Drivers will be directed through ramp areas via message boards, signs, and traffic drums.

Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. Motorists can also follow ARDOT on Twitter @IdriveArkansas for traffic and @myARDOT for everything else.

Watson Chapel slates special election

Early voting continues at the Jefferson County Courthouse from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday for Watson Chapel School District's special election. On election day, Tuesday, voters will go to the polls. The district is asking patrons to vote on a millage increase to help fund a new high school.

As of Thursday, 23 people had voted early, according to a spokesman with the county clerk's office.

Watson Chapel voters are being asked to accept or reject a district millage rate increase of 5.7, which would make the total millage 39.8. The estimated proceeds from the increase, projected at $8,651,632, would cover Watson Chapel's contribution of a cost-share agreement with the Arkansas Department of Education to construct a new high school at the present junior high location.

The state department has agreed to contribute $14,564,877, or nearly 79% of the estimated project cost.

According to the Jefferson County Election Commission, eight polls covering 37 precincts will be open Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the following sites: South Pinewood Baptist Church: 51, 53, 56, 57, 59; Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church: 54, 55, 58, 66, 67; Gospel Temple Missionary Baptist Church: 61, 62, 64, 414, 415, 416; Highland Baptist Church: 306, 307, 308, 309, 310, 450; St. Peter's Rock Missionary Baptist Church: 311, 312, 316, 451, 452; Good Faith Carr United Methodist Church: 314, 322, 324, 325, 326, 327; First Missionary Baptist Church: 315, 317, 323; and New Town Missionary Baptist Church: 417.





